Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers – EGOV, JCS, MIK, TLND; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

03/30/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Tyler Technologies, Inc. for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are an NIC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC. Upon closing, Communications Systems shareholders are expected to initially hold approximately 37% of the total shares of the combined company, which is expected to decrease over time. If you are a Communications Systems shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a Michaels shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $66.00 in cash per ordinary share and American Depositary Share. If you are a Talend shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:23aTT ELECTRONICS  : Facility Receives FDA Registration in USA
PU
08:23aCHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL  : Terms of Reference of Environmental, Social and Governance Committee
PU
08:23aORANGE  : is launching season 2 of Y'Africa, the TV show for African culture
PU
08:23aCHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL  : Establishment of Environmental, Social and Governance Committee
PU
08:23aGLAXOSMITHKLINE  : Respiratory and HIV product sales reporting changes XLSX - 59.3KB
PU
08:23aLOGIQ, INC.  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:23aKONSOLIDATOR A/S  :  signs the first customers in France and United Arab Emirates (UAE)
AQ
08:23aEnerBank's Dave King Named to HIRI's Board of Directors
BU
08:22aORBITAL ENERGY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:21aNET INSIGHT  : Remote training
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2Suez Canal says 140 more ships to transit waterway
3BMW has got its timing right for beefing up electric cars
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : ANALYSIS: Debacle at Archegos throws excessive risk-taking into spotlight
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : defeats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over Alcatel-Lucent integration, 5G progress

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ