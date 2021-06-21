Log in
Halpern Enterprises : Lidl Opens in Stonecrest

06/21/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
Lidl has opened a new store at Covington Highway and Panola Road in Stonecrest, Georgia. This is the grocer's first location in the area.

Halpern sold Lidl the land for the store and has±3.78 acres remaining on the propertyfor sale, ground lease or build-to-suit. The available land sits adjacent to Lidl, offering inter-connectivity to LA Fitness and Rocklyn Homes, a 167-unit single-family development set to finish in 2022, with 30 homes already sold in the first six months.

The property features ±330 feet of frontage on Covington Highway, and is zoned commercial by City of Stonecrest. A highly visible location, the site has an impressive 32,600 VPD on Covington Highway and 28,000 VPD on Panola Road.

Contact Matthew Oppenheimer for more information on the available property.

Disclaimer

Halpern Enterprises Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 17:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS