Halpern Enterprises : Lidl Opens in Stonecrest

Lidl has opened a new store at Covington Highway and Panola Road in Stonecrest, Georgia. This is the grocer's first location in the area.
Halpern sold Lidl the land for the store and has±3.78 acres remaining on the propertyfor sale, ground lease or build-to-suit. The available land sits adjacent to Lidl, offering inter-connectivity to LA Fitness and Rocklyn Homes, a 167-unit single-family development set to finish in 2022, with 30 homes already sold in the first six months.
The property features ±330 feet of frontage on Covington Highway, and is zoned commercial by City of Stonecrest. A highly visible location, the site has an impressive 32,600 VPD on Covington Highway and 28,000 VPD on Panola Road.
Contact Matthew Oppenheimer for more information on the available property.
