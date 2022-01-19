Log in
Halted Iraq-Turkey crude flows resume: Botas: Update

01/19/2022 | 05:44am EST
Turkey's state-owned Botas said that crude flows from Iraq to Turkey have resumed after they were halted following an explosion late yesterday.

A blast hit the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline at around 19:30 local time near the southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, the company said overnight.

Botas has yet to say what was the cause of the explosion. Two trade sources said it was caused by an electricity pylon landing on the 40-inch pipeline. One of the sources said the incident took place in the Narli district of Pazarcik, owing to heavy heavy snowfall.

"The explosion and the fire that broke out as a result of the explosion…were completely extinguished thanks to the work of all related teams," the company said. "All necessary precautions have been taken by Botas teams, and the oil flow has been resumed."

Iraq's energy ministry has also confirmed the restart of flows at a rate of 75,000 b/d. "The halt will not affect the volume of exports, which will be compensated by pumping additional quantities," the ministry said.

Three market and shipping sources said flows restarted through parallel lines earlier this morning, with the main pipeline also due to resume shortly.

The pipeline carries Kirkuk Blend crude to the Turkish coast, from where it is mainly exported through seaborne shipments. The grade is popular with Mediterranean refineries. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) exported just under 400,000 b/d in the first 11 months of last year, according to Argus figures. Official Iraqi oil ministry data show state-owned Somo exported just under 90,000 b/d through Ceyhan in December. All Somo volumes are sent by pipeline or sea to Turkish refiner Tupras on term arrangements.

Supply constraints, security concerns and rising demand have sent crude prices to multi-year highs in recent weeks. The Ice front-month March Brent crude contract rose to as high as $89.05/bl in intra-day trading following the reports of the explosion, the latest in a line of seven-year highs hit in the past 48 hours, but has since fallen back to below $89/bl.

By Kevin Foster, Ruxandra Iordache and Nader Itayim

Argus Media Limited published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:41:05 UTC.


