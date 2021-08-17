Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Halton announces acquisition of Nelbud Services Group in the United States

08/17/2021 | 01:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HELSINKI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mika Halttunen, Halton Chairman of the Board, stated, "Halton's goal is to continuously add value to our customers' business. Combining Halton's technological expertise and Nelbud's strong local service presence in many key markets gives us excellent opportunity to create better life-cycle value."

In describing the acquisition, Nelbud CEO Michael Crafton said, "We are thrilled to join the Halton team as we continue to expand our Fire, Health, and Life Safety services across the United States, and Internationally. I am especially excited for the opportunities this creates for all Nelbud employees as we focus on our employee-first mission of creating sustainable careers."

Foodservice Director for Halton Americas Phil Meredith further adds, "Nelbud's comprehensive service platform will allow Halton to continue to grow its service model nationally and globally; currently operating in 19 major markets in the United States, it provides a springboard to our ongoing growth strategy. As important as the ability to provide our customers with support thru the Product Lifecycle, our customers can be assured of optimized performance and trouble-free ownership."

Halton provides a breadth of knowledge and expertise to Nelbud's well-established platform that will prove critical to Halton's ability to continue delivering a unique value proposition to the market. Halton's best-in-class Kitchen Ventilation and Demanding Indoor Air Quality technology, combined with Nelbud's industry-leading self-performing service platform, will allow the companies to adapt to the market's increasing desire for high-quality Fire, Health, & Life safety services delivered with speed, efficiency, and reporting transparency.

CONTACT:

Kai Konola
CEO 
Oy Halton Group Ltd.
+358 40 502 4900
kai.konola@halton.com  

Phil Meredith
Foodservice Director
Halton Americas
+1 270 237 5600
phil.meredith@halton.com  

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/halton-group/r/halton-announces-acquisition-of-nelbud-services-group-in-the-united-states,c3396128

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halton-announces-acquisition-of-nelbud-services-group-in-the-united-states-301356435.html

SOURCE Halton Group


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:05aEQS-NEWS : Net profit grew by 32.9% to RMB401.4 -2-
DJ
02:05aEQS-NEWS : Net profit grew by 32.9% to RMB401.4 million in 1H2021
DJ
02:05aXigem Technologies Shares Now Supported on Wealthsimple Platform
NE
02:03aShanghai aluminium hits 13-year high on supply concerns
RE
02:03aBANGCHAK PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Presentation for Bangchak Corporation Plc. performance for the Second quarter 2021 on the Company's IR Website
PU
02:03aCOLRUYT N : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
02:03aVP BANK : Semi-annual Report 2021 VP Bank Group
PU
02:03aJAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank opens Business Unit and an EBU in Ramban
PU
02:03aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : WAREHOUSING PROCESSING OF ESTIMATED 50000 Quintals of SEED PRODUCE OF 2021- 22 AND 2022-23 IN SRI GANGANAGAR RAJASTHAN
PU
02:03aSTAR ASIA INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Establishment of Interest Rate Swap
PU
Latest news "Companies"