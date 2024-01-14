CAIRO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hamas' armed wing has been told by "several parties in the resistance fronts that they will expand their strikes on the Israeli enemy in the coming days," a spokesman for the Palestinian Islamist group's armed wing, Abu Ubaida, said. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Muhammad Al Gebaly and Nidal Al Mughrabi, Writing by Muhammad Al Genbaly, Editing by William Maclean)