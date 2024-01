CAIRO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida said on Sunday that the fate of many Israeli hostages has become unknown.

In his first televised appearance for several weeks, Abu Ubaida said many of the hostages "may have been killed", blaming their fate on Israel.

He added "any talks before stopping the Israeli aggression are worthless." (Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly, Ahmed Tolba, and Nidal Al Mughrabi, Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly, Editing by Christina Fincher)