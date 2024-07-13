STORY: An Israeli strike on Khan Younis in Gaza on Saturday, that Palestinian officials said killed dozens, was targeting Hamas' 58-year old military leader Mohammed Deif.

That's according to the Israeli military which said it is still assessing the result of the strike which Hamas said was not targeting its leaders.

Deif seen here in this undated photo is an elusive figure who has rarely spoken and never appeared in public.

:: October 7, 2023

:: Ashkelon, Israel

An Israeli security source said he is one of the planners of the October 7th raid on Israel.

Deif is believed to have been directing military operations from the tunnels and backstreets of Gaza following Israel's counterattack as well.

He rose up the Hamas ranks over 30 years, has topped Israel's most wanted list for decades, and is held personally responsible for the deaths of dozens of Israelis in suicide bombings.

:: September 26-27, 2002

:: Gaza City

Deif has survived at least seven Israeli assassination attempts including this one in 2002 in Gaza City.

Hamas sources said he lost an eye and sustained serious injuries in one leg in one of the assassination attempts, while his wife and two children were killed in an Israeli air strike in 2014.