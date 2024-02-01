(Corrects typo in headline)

DOHA (Reuters) - Hamas received the Paris truce proposal for a ceasefire and release of hostages in Gaza but did not give a response to any of the parties, the media adviser to the head of political bureau of the Islamist movement, told Reuters on Thursday.

"We say that the current stage of negotiation is zero and at the same time we cannot say that we have reached an agreement," Taher al-Nono said.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Enas Alashray)