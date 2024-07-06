STORY: :: Tel Aviv, Israel

:: July 6, 2024

Hamas has accepted a U.S. proposal to begin talks on releasing Israeli hostages, including soldiers and men.

That's according to a senior Hamas source, who spoke to Reuters on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

:: Gaza City, Gaza

:: July 4, 2024

It comes more than two weeks after the first phase of an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

The militant Islamist group has dropped a demand that Israel first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing the agreement, and would allow negotiations to achieve that throughout the six-week first phase.

If accepted by Israel, a Palestinian official close to the internationally mediated peace efforts said it could lead to a framework agreement, ending the nine-month war.

A source in Israel's negotiating team, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Friday there was now a real chance of achieving an agreement.

A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

:: Tel Aviv, Israel

"For the first time in many months, we feel a spark of hope."

At a rally, families of hostages called for Netanyahu to go through with the deal.

"Netanyahu, we saw you sabotage the deal over and over again at the moment of truth, and each time, our hearts shattered. Do not dare break out hearts again."

:: Al-Nuseirat, Gaza

Meanwhile, Israeli forces stepped up military strikes across the enclave.

At least 16 people were killed on Saturday when a school sheltering displaced Palestinian families in central Gaza was struck by an Israeli airstrike.

That's according to the territory's health ministry and the official Palestinian news agency.

The Israeli military said it targeted gunmen operating in the vicinity, after taking precautions to minimize risk to civilians.

At least 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, according to Gaza health officials.

Hamas' October 7 attack on southern Israeli cities killed 1,200 people and took some 250 hostages, according to official Israeli figures.