Hamilton & CIA USA LLC Expands with New Port of Brownsville Office to Service the Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Industry

Hamilton USA & CIA USA LLC opened new offices at the Port of Brownsville, the only deepwater port on the US-Mexico border, to expand the company's services to the region's growing oil and gas industry.

Hamilton USA , a Transcoma Shipping Company, received its Steamship Agency Licenses at the Port of Brownsville in June and provides customs brokerage, freight forwarding and warehousing, engineering support, secured long-term and short-term covered and open storage, equipment preservation and other services for shippers. With the tax advantages that exist by conducting business within the Port of Brownsville's Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) - one of the top three in the nation specializing in petroleum products, steel and metals - Hamilton USA's Brownsville office is ideally situated to take advantage of 'twin plant' cross-border operations. The company offers expertise and experience with an established system link between United States and Mexican Customs, which facilitates and maximizes the through-put of cargo across the United States-Mexican border.

'The Port of Brownsville is a critical port for the offshore oil and gas industry and our expanded operations there will support a growing array of company throughout the region,' said Denis J Adams operations director 'With more than 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Hamilton understands the operational needs of our clients and proudly supports all the major drilling companies and their third party service providers.'

Hamilton USA's expansion to the US-Mexico border complements the company's long and influential history as shipping agents in Spain, Mediterranean Sea, North Sea, West Africa, South Africa, and the Middle East.

The Hamilton Port of Brownsville office is physically located within the port, and joins its sister office in Houston, Texas, where Hamilton USA maintains offices and remains engaged in the oil and gas community of international companies and interests. Hamilton USA Houston recently added 30,000 square feet of secured, covered warehousing in Houston's Energy Corridor. The Houston office is targeting relocation to this larger space later this year.

'With current budget reductions and the challenging business climate in the industry impacting everyone,' said, Alfonso Cordero Ruiz CEO 'Hamilton USA has adapted to these rapidly-changing times and recognizes that it's imperative to provide flexible and cooperative options in order to support the recovery of the industry'

The company now offers flexible short-term use of this facility for workshop space, training facilities, office space, and storage for as little as a single day, along with warehousing space up to 2000 square feet, and crane and forklift services.