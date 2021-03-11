Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications Announces New Partnership with Allison+Partners

The Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications (SHSJC) has announced a new three-year partnership with Allison+Partners, an award-winning global marketing and communications agency. The partnership will focus on goals to establish a student mentor awards program, support to help enhance the school’s public relations curricula, and introductions for client partnerships with BRAND757, the school’s student-run, PR and branding agency.

“Building partnerships that link our classrooms to top creative houses in this dynamic, media communications industry is key to the success of our students,” said B. DàVida Plummer, Dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. “We are grateful for this new strategic partnership with Allison+Partners as this synergy will without a doubt strengthen our program and place our graduates on a path to fulfilling careers.”

The student mentor program, which will be called SOAR (Scripps Opportunity and Achiever) Award, will select a graduating senior, Strategic Communications SHSJC student who will be paired with a mentor to build a relationship with a professional from their selected field of growth. The mentor will provide counsel and guidance as the student learns more about potential careers post-graduation.

The agency will work directly with SHSJC Dean B. DàVida Plummer to help build and develop its public relations programs and curricula, which will include guest speakers, mentorship relationships with Allison+Partners staff, and viable internships and job/career placement opportunities as they arise. Agency Co-Founder, Scott Pansky has already introduced a new cross-country collaboration with the Broom Center at San Diego State University, where SHSJC students have entered to become student fellows to learn more about agencies, networking and meeting with PR thought leaders.

Launched in 2015, BRAND757 is a public relations boutique agency that has successfully helped local organizations, including the National Association of Black Journalist (NABJ) Convention and Battered Women-Transitions. The goal of the new agency partnership effort is to identify and secure high-profile national clients and raise awareness of BRAND757 so it can execute and effectively monetize its strategy.

“Allison+Partners is committed to increasing diversity among the agency ranks, and part of that is ensuring we’re building stronger partnerships with historically black colleges and universities,” Pansky said “Race and representation matters, not only to our employees, but to society at large.”

The agency has created an immediate action plan to ensure its practices make the agency a welcoming place for all. From unconscious bias training, hiring practices, and diverse guest speakers to recruitment partnership programs, Allison+Partners has made inroads to become more inclusive. In addition, a content review board composed of agency team members with diverse backgrounds review client work and agency marketing materials for content that may unintentionally be culturally insensitive or inappropriate.

“Our partnership with Hampton University’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications is one of many steps our agency has taken to ensure action is at the center of our DE&I efforts,” Pansky continued. “We’ve built an amazing culture we’re incredibly proud of. Our goal is to continue stepping up our efforts on representation and create a pipeline of diverse talent that both our clients and employees will benefit from.”

In addition to its communication programs, in 2020 the agency launched an employee resource group (ERG) called Allison+Palette to further increase awareness of racial, cultural and ethnic differences within Allison+Partners and the community at large. The ERG creates a safe “home base” for employees of color and allies to ensure their cultures are openly and fairly represented internally and reflected in the high-quality client work the agency creates.

About Hampton University

For more than 150 years, Hampton University has been THE Standard of Excellence in higher education. Founded in 1868 by Brig. Gen. Samuel Chapman Armstrong, Hampton University has a long and storied history of academics focused on educating the “head, heart and hand,” and emphasizing the development of character. From the sound foundation built by General Armstrong, Dr. William R. Harvey has elevated the institution to the now globally recognized powerhouse in higher education it is today. Harvey became Hampton’s 12th president and during his four decades and counting tenure, the university has experienced accelerated growth and achieved notable accomplishments.

About Allison+Partners

Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The agency operates in 31 markets worldwide and is organized around four practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate + Public Affairs, Healthcare and Technology. The agency’s Marketing Innovation Team, which combines integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners also has a network and deep affiliations with firms worldwide through MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA), a progressive marketing and communications network, championing the most innovative entrepreneurial talent. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311006056/en/