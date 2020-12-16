Hancock Jaffe Laboratories : Reports Two CoreoGraft Patients Have Reached 30 Day Milestone

December 16, 2020

Hancock Jaffe Reports Two CoreoGraft Patients Have Reached 30 Day Milestone

Electrocardiograms Indicate Good Cardiac Function for Both Patients

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020/ Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that two patients who have undergone heart bypass surgeries utilizing HJLI's CoreoGraft have reached the 30-day milestone and are reported to have good cardiac function. The first two CoreoGraft surgeries were completed in late October and early November, respectively.

CoreoGraft patients undergo electrocardiograms and transesophageal echocardiograms at one-monthpost-surgery, and cardiac catheterization and cardiac computed tomography ("CT") imaging at three, six, and twelve months post-surgery.

For the first two CoreoGraft surgeries, the left internal mammary artery was used as a bypass graft to the left anterior descending artery, and CoreoGrafts were used to bypass blockages in the distal right coronary artery, and the left circumflex artery. Using the CoreoGraft conduit, alleviated the need for saphenous vein harvesting, the current standard of care for patients in need of coronary artery bypass surgeries. A third CoreoGraft surgery was completed yesterday and it is too early to report any results. A fourth CoreoGraft patient expired post-surgery due to a non-device related event as a result of an occlusion of the left internal mammary artery.

Robert Berman, Hancock Jaffe's CEO stated, "We are very pleased with the performance of the CoreoGrafts thus far and expect to complete the final two CoreoGraft surgeries in the first quarter of 2021. The feedback so far from Dr. Adrian Ebner, our primary investigator for the first-in-human study, has been extremely positive."

first-in-human study is a critical developmental step in testing the feasibility of a medical device. The purpose of a first-in-human study is to obtain valuable feedback on the device, and the surgical procedure used to implant the device, so that any changes and improvements can be implemented to increase the chances of clinical success.

For patients with suitable veins, the current standard of care for most CABG surgeries is to harvest the saphenous vein from the leg of the patient, dissect the saphenous vein into multiple grafts, and to use the dissected SVGs to revascularize the heart. In addition to the vein harvest procedure being invasive, painful, and subject to its own complications, SVGs are also known to have high short-term and long-term failure rates when used as grafts around the heart. Studies indicate that up to 40% of SVGs fail within one year of CABG surgeries, with a significant percentage failing within the first 30 days. Eight to ten years after surgery, SVG failure rates are known to be as high as 75%. Eventually, the CoreoGraft could become a viable alternative to using SVGs.