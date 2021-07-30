Hancock Whitney and FHLB Dallas Award $20K to Gulfport Nonprofit

Mercy Housing and Human Development Focuses on Financial Literacy

Hancock Whitney and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded $20,105 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Mercy Housing and Human Development (Mercy Housing) of Gulfport, Mississippi.

From left to right: Stephanie Johnson and Laurie Godfrey, both with Hancock Whitney, stand with Julie Egressy, executive director of Mercy Housing and Human Development, and Anthony Montgomery of Hancock Whitney, during a recent check presentation to the Gulfport, Mississippi, nonprofit.

For 2021, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP grants, and its members provided an additional $200,250 for an impact of more than $600,000 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

The funds were awarded during a July 29 check presentation at Mercy Housing’s offices in Gulfport.

“The funding from the PGP grant will help us with the expenses we incur providing a wide variety of services to the community,” said Julie Egressy, executive director of Mercy Housing. “We are thankful for the positive impact these funds will make.”

PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of operational and administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities.

“Hancock Whitney is honored to partner with FHLB Dallas to help Mercy Housing,” said Hancock Whitney Senior Vice President and Director of Community Development Anthony Montgomery. “Mercy Housing offers a wide variety of services to the community, including homebuyer education, financial literacy and healthy lifestyle programs that improve people’s lives.”

Through this unique program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio to provide the CBO up to $24,000 per member and $60,000 per year in grant money. PGP grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions and help promote and strengthen relationships between CBOs and members.

“We are proud to stand alongside Hancock Whitney to assist Mercy Housing with administrative and operational expenses,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas.

See the complete list of the 2021 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2021 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $58.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

