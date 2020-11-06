Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hand Tools Kit Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Residential Construction to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 10:46pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the hand tools market, and it is expected to grow by USD 2.62 billion during the five-year forecast period. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 4% during 2020-2024. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Download Latest Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005433/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hand Tools Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hand Tools Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of residential construction will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growth of residential construction has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuating raw material prices might hamper market growth.

Hand Tools Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hand Tools Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • General-purpose
    • Metal-cutting
    • Others
  • End-user
    • Industrial
    • Household
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40224

Hand Tools Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hand tools market report covers the following areas:

  • Hand Tools Market size
  • Hand Tools Market trends
  • Hand Tools Market industry analysis
  • Hand Tools Market five forces analysis
  • Hand Tools Market competitive landscape

This study identifies the introduction of ergonomically designed hand tools as one of the prime reasons driving the hand tools market growth during the next few years.

Hand Tools Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hand Tools Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking. Our research reports on the Hand Tools Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hand Tools Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hand tools market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the hand tools market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the hand tools market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand tools market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • General-purpose - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Metal cutting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Household - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Introduction of ergonomically designed hand tools
  • Increase in demand for hand tools for residential applications through
  • online platforms
  • Increased M&A activities and strategic alliances

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Akar Auto Industries Ltd.
  • Apex Tool Group LLC
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • IDEAL Industries Inc.
  • JPW Industries Inc.
  • Kennametal Inc.
  • Raymond Ltd.
  • Snap-on Inc.
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
  • Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:41aChina's Oct soybean imports soar to 8.7 mln T on rising Brazilian, U.S. cargoes
RE
01:03aBEST AIR FRYER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : Early Instant, Philips, Cuisinart & Ninja Oven Sales Monitored by Retail Egg
BU
01:00aKRAFTON, INC. : Announces Global Collaboration With Microsoft Azure
BU
12:58aCRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE : Announces preliminary first quarter fiscal 2021 results
PU
12:48aChina October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery
RE
12:40aTATA MOTORS : launches the XM+ variant of the Altroz
PU
12:16aThe Battle to Keep America's Black Banks Alive -2-
DJ
12:16aThe Battle to Keep America's Black Banks Alive
DJ
11/06Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Zosano Pharma Corporation and Certain Officers - ZSAN
PR
11/06BEST BLACK FRIDAY MILWAUKEE DEALS (2020) : Early Packout, M18 Drill, Heated Jacket & Power Tools Savings Researched by Save Bubble
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : launches $250 tequila online, quickly 'out of stock'
2SPRING AIRLINES CO., LTD. : Airbus in tussle over jet deliveries to China - sources
3S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them
4Airbus monthly jet deliveries surge in October to near-2019 level
5China October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group