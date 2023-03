STORY: The death of 23-year-old Mahsa Amini last September while in the custody of morality police in Tehran unleashed the biggest anti-government protests in Iran in years.

In recent days, Iran's clerical rulers have faced renewed pressure as public anger was compounded by a wave of poisoning attacks affecting schoolgirls in dozens of schools.

Rallies marking International Women's Day took place around the world on Wednesday after a year in which girls in Afghanistan were banned from education, mass women's rights protests erupted in Iran and a landmark U.S. abortion ruling was overturned.