Today at 07:02 am

The Hang Seng Index is down 363.08 points or 1.78% this week to 20075.73

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 10, 2023

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 321.24 points or 1.57%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 39.45% from its record close of 33154.12 hit Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 28, 2023

--Off 11.52% from its 52-week high of 22688.90 hit Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Up 36.69% from its 52-week low of 14687.02 hit Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Down 2.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.52% from its 2023 closing high of 22688.90 hit Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Up 5.66% from its 2023 closing low of 19000.71 hit Monday, March 20, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.59%

--Year-to-date it is up 294.32 points or 1.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 0701ET