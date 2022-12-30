Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hang Seng Index Falls 15.46% This Year to 19781.41 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Hang Seng Index is down 3616.26 points or 15.46% this year to 19781.41


--Largest one-year percentage decline since year end 2011

--Down for three consecutive years

--Down 8408.34 points or 29.83% over the last three years

--Largest three-year percentage decline since year end 2002

--Down four of the past five years

--This quarter it is up 2558.58 points or 14.86%

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th quarter 2020

--Snaps a five-quarter losing streak

--This month it is up 1184.18 points or 6.37%

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 5094.39 points or 34.69% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point gain since Oct. 2007

--Largest two-month percentage gain since April 1999

--This week it is up 188.35 points or 0.96%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 330.74 points or 1.70% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 40.27 points or 0.20%

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 40.33% from its record close of 33154.12 hit Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

--Off 20.77% from its 52-week high of 24965.55 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Up 34.69% from its 52-week low of 14687.02 hit Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Down 15.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.77% from its 2022 closing high of 24965.55 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Up 34.69% from its 2022 closing low of 14687.02 hit Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Largest one-year point and percentage decline since year end 2008

--Snaps a three-year winning streak

--This quarter it is up 80.91 points or 3.75%

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 2nd quarter 2021

--Snaps a five-quarter losing streak

--This month it is down 236.13 points or 9.55%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Snaps a two-month winning streak

--This week it is down 77.29 points or 3.34%

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Down for seven consecutive weeks

--Down 246.76 points or 9.94% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022, when the market fell for seven straight weeks


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 0621ET

Latest news
06:47aChina appoints Xi's trusted aide Qin Gang as new foreign minister
RE
06:47aSpain to require COVID-19 tests for passengers from China
AQ
06:46aSouth Africa mourns victims of tanker blast as death toll jumps to 34
RE
06:44aChina china's national health commission: held video meeting wi…
RE
06:43aChina regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to stop soliciting mainland clients
RE
06:42aSpain's biggest retailer Mercadona to raise wages in line with inflation
RE
06:40aEems issues over one million shares to Negma
AN
06:36aOberon Investments swings to interim loss but expects growth ahead
AN
06:35aFTSE 100 on Track to Outshine FTSE 250, European Equivalents in 2022
DJ
06:34aRomanian prosecutors want Andrew Tate's arrest to be extended
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
2Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022
3Hochschild Mining awaits Peru mine approval in early 2023
4China regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to take corrective measures
5Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..

HOT NEWS