Hang Seng Index Falls 15.46% This Year to 19781.41 -- Data Talk

The Hang Seng Index is down 3616.26 points or 15.46% this year to 19781.41

--Largest one-year percentage decline since year end 2011

--Down for three consecutive years

--Down 8408.34 points or 29.83% over the last three years

--Largest three-year percentage decline since year end 2002

--Down four of the past five years

--This quarter it is up 2558.58 points or 14.86%

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th quarter 2020

--Snaps a five-quarter losing streak

--This month it is up 1184.18 points or 6.37%

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 5094.39 points or 34.69% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point gain since Oct. 2007

--Largest two-month percentage gain since April 1999

--This week it is up 188.35 points or 0.96%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 330.74 points or 1.70% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 40.27 points or 0.20%

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 40.33% from its record close of 33154.12 hit Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

--Off 20.77% from its 52-week high of 24965.55 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Up 34.69% from its 52-week low of 14687.02 hit Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Down 15.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.77% from its 2022 closing high of 24965.55 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Up 34.69% from its 2022 closing low of 14687.02 hit Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Largest one-year point and percentage decline since year end 2008

--Snaps a three-year winning streak

--This quarter it is up 80.91 points or 3.75%

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 2nd quarter 2021

--Snaps a five-quarter losing streak

--This month it is down 236.13 points or 9.55%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Snaps a two-month winning streak

--This week it is down 77.29 points or 3.34%

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Down for seven consecutive weeks

--Down 246.76 points or 9.94% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022, when the market fell for seven straight weeks

