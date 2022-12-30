Hang Seng Index Falls 15.46% This Year to 19781.41 -- Data Talk

The Hang Seng Index is down 3616.26 points or 15.46% this year to 19781.41
--Largest one-year percentage decline since year end 2011
--Down for three consecutive years
--Down 8408.34 points or 29.83% over the last three years
--Largest three-year percentage decline since year end 2002
--Down four of the past five years
--This quarter it is up 2558.58 points or 14.86%
--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th quarter 2020
--Snaps a five-quarter losing streak
--This month it is up 1184.18 points or 6.37%
--Up for two consecutive months
--Up 5094.39 points or 34.69% over the last two months
--Largest two-month point gain since Oct. 2007
--Largest two-month percentage gain since April 1999
--This week it is up 188.35 points or 0.96%
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 330.74 points or 1.70% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022
--Up seven of the past nine weeks
--Today it is up 40.27 points or 0.20%
--Up four of the past six trading days
--Off 40.33% from its record close of 33154.12 hit Friday, Jan. 26, 2018
--Off 20.77% from its 52-week high of 24965.55 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
--Up 34.69% from its 52-week low of 14687.02 hit Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
--Down 15.46% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 20.77% from its 2022 closing high of 24965.55 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
--Up 34.69% from its 2022 closing low of 14687.02 hit Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
