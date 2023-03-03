Today at 06:24 am

The Hang Seng Index is up 557.50 points, or 2.79%, this week to 20567.54

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023

--Snaps a four-week losing streak

--Today it is up 138.08 points or 0.68%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 37.96% from its record close of 33154.12 hit Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

--Off 9.35% from its 52-week high of 22688.90 hit Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Up 40.04% from its 52-week low of 14687.02 hit Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Down 6.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.35% from its 2023 closing high of 22688.90 hit Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Up 3.95% from its 2023 closing low of 19785.94 hit Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 786.13 points or 3.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

