Hang Seng Index Rises 26.62% This Month at 18597.23 -- Data Talk

The Hang Seng Index is up 3910.21 points or 26.62% this month to 18597.23
--Largest one-month point gain since Oct. 2007
--Largest one-month percentage gain since Oct. 1998
--Snaps a four-month losing streak
--Today it is up 392.55 points or 2.16%
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 1299.29 points or 7.51% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
--Up four of the past six trading days
--Off 43.91% from its record close of 33154.12 hit Friday, Jan. 26, 2018
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
--Off 25.51% from its 52-week high of 24965.55 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
--Up 26.62% from its 52-week low of 14687.02 hit Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
--Down 21.39% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 25.51% from its 2022 closing high of 24965.55 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
--Up 26.62% from its 2022 closing low of 14687.02 hit Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 4800.44 points or 20.52%
