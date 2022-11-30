Hang Seng Index Rises 26.62% This Month at 18597.23 -- Data Talk

The Hang Seng Index is up 3910.21 points or 26.62% this month to 18597.23

--Largest one-month point gain since Oct. 2007

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Oct. 1998

--Snaps a four-month losing streak

--Today it is up 392.55 points or 2.16%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1299.29 points or 7.51% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 43.91% from its record close of 33154.12 hit Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Off 25.51% from its 52-week high of 24965.55 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Up 26.62% from its 52-week low of 14687.02 hit Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Down 21.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.51% from its 2022 closing high of 24965.55 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Up 26.62% from its 2022 closing low of 14687.02 hit Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 4800.44 points or 20.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 0631ET