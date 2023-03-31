Today at 06:53 am

The Hang Seng Index is up 618.70 points or 3.13% this quarter to 20400.11

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 3177.28 points or 18.45% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st quarter 2021

--This month it is up 614.17 points or 3.10%

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2023

--Up four of the past five months

--This week it is up 484.43 points or 2.43%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 1080.19 points or 5.59% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 90.98 points or 0.45%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 832.42 points or 4.25% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 38.47% from its record close of 33154.12 hit Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Off 10.09% from its 52-week high of 22688.90 hit Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Up 38.90% from its 52-week low of 14687.02 hit Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Down 7.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.09% from its 2023 closing high of 22688.90 hit Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Up 7.36% from its 2023 closing low of 19000.71 hit Monday, March 20, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 618.70 points or 3.13%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 0652ET