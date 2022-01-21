Hang Seng inches higher on property, consumer boost

* Hang Seng index ends up 0.05%
* Consumer staples +2.59%, property and construction +1.03%
* Country Garden slumps after convertible bond plan
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed
higher on Friday, turning around from earlier losses on a boost
from real estate and consumer staples firms, but sentiment
remained fragile amid concern over Fed tightening and China's
economic outlook.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up
13.20 points or 0.05% at 24,965.55, after earlier falling more
than 0.9%. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose
0.29% to 8,787.3.
** Gains were led by consumer staples firms, with an index
tracking the sector closing up 2.59% on the day.
** A sub-index tracking property and construction firms
rose in the afternoon session to close 1.03% higher,
led by a 5.06% rise in Kerry Properties and a 4.95%
gain in Sunac China Holdings
** The index has risen for four straight sessions this week
on hopes that a slew of recent government measures will help
ease the sector's funding squeeze and reverse a slump in
construction.
** In the latest indication of easing moves to combat a
slowing economy, sources told Reuters that China's central bank
will cut interest rates on its standing lending facility loans
for all tenors on Friday.
** But China Evergrande Group fell 0.56% and
Country Garden Holdings dropped 2.87% amid continued
concerns over liquidity.
** Evergrande said on Friday it was hiring more financial
and legal advisers after a group of international creditors said
it would take "enforcement action" if the property developer did
not do more to resolve a debt default.
** Country Garden, China's biggest property developer by
sales, said it would issue HK$3.9 billion ($500.76 million) of
convertible bonds to refinance debt after reportedly failing to
attract sufficient demand for a $300 million convertible bond
last week.
** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down
0.91% at 3,522.57 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
ended down 0.92%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 1.01%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 0.9%.
($1 = 7.7881 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith
Editing by Mark Heinrich)