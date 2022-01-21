Log in
Hang Seng inches higher on property, consumer boost

01/21/2022 | 03:47am EST
* Hang Seng index ends up 0.05%

* Consumer staples +2.59%, property and construction +1.03%

* Country Garden slumps after convertible bond plan

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed higher on Friday, turning around from earlier losses on a boost from real estate and consumer staples firms, but sentiment remained fragile amid concern over Fed tightening and China's economic outlook.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 13.20 points or 0.05% at 24,965.55, after earlier falling more than 0.9%. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.29% to 8,787.3.

** Gains were led by consumer staples firms, with an index tracking the sector closing up 2.59% on the day.

** A sub-index tracking property and construction firms rose in the afternoon session to close 1.03% higher, led by a 5.06% rise in Kerry Properties and a 4.95% gain in Sunac China Holdings

** The index has risen for four straight sessions this week on hopes that a slew of recent government measures will help ease the sector's funding squeeze and reverse a slump in construction.

** In the latest indication of easing moves to combat a slowing economy, sources told Reuters that China's central bank will cut interest rates on its standing lending facility loans for all tenors on Friday.

** But China Evergrande Group fell 0.56% and Country Garden Holdings dropped 2.87% amid continued concerns over liquidity.

** Evergrande said on Friday it was hiring more financial and legal advisers after a group of international creditors said it would take "enforcement action" if the property developer did not do more to resolve a debt default.

** Country Garden, China's biggest property developer by sales, said it would issue HK$3.9 billion ($500.76 million) of convertible bonds to refinance debt after reportedly failing to attract sufficient demand for a $300 million convertible bond last week.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.91% at 3,522.57 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.92%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.01%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.9%.

($1 = 7.7881 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.32% 0.71934 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.35698 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.79823 Delayed Quote.1.04%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 4.65% 1.8 End-of-day quote.13.21%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 4.35% 6.96 End-of-day quote.0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.21% 1.13375 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
HANG SENG 0.00% 24917.03 Real-time Quote.6.50%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.013427 Delayed Quote.0.04%
KERRY PROPERTIES LIMITED 0.00% 20.75 End-of-day quote.2.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.46% 0.67187 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
NIKKEI 225 -0.90% 27522.26 Real-time Quote.-4.60%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.89% 4337.75 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.53% 4125.25 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 15.22% 10.9 End-of-day quote.-7.47%
HOT NEWS