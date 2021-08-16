Log in
Hank Payments to Present at the Virtual Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day

08/16/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Hank Payments Corp. ("Hank", or the "Company"), a consumer financial wellness Fintech platform that acts as a consumer's personal financial concierge, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day taking place Thursday, August 19th, 2021 virtually.

Hank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael A. Hilmer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 at 1:00 PM PT. Mr. Hilmer will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc. "I am looking forward to sharing our vision of making consumers financially well with investors at the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day," said Mr. Hilmer. "With the recent proposed qualifying transaction on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day is an ideal venue to communicate our progress to investors."

This year's Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day will feature several leaders in the growth technology vertical space and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

Conferences Details:
Event: Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day (virtual)
Format: Presentation
Date: Thursday, August 19th, 2021
Time: 8:30AM PT - 2:15PM PT
Registration: Link

Hank Payments
Per: "Michael A. Hilmer"
Michael A. Hilmer
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Contact:
jewart@hankpayments.com

About Hank Payments

Hank Payments is a financial technology company. The Hank Payments software platform acts as a consumer's personal, financial concierge using a powerful technology to automate the complexities of personal cash flow management. Through its FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured bank partners in the United States, Hank helps consumers, in every state, find funds in their existing cash flow and speed up the retirement of liabilities. The Hank Platform debits consumers when they have cash, stores the cash with partner banks, then automatically instructs partner banks to pay bills and loans as they come due, and often sooner than required. Approximately half of Hank's customers are financially sound and use the Hank Platform for convenience, while the other half improve their payment performance through use of the Hank Platform. One hundred percent of Hank's customers are in the USA and pay setup and ongoing monthly processing fees while remaining on the Hank Platform for an average of three years. Hank continues to innovate and anticipates launching more expansive features to its expected growing customer base that will provide greater visibility into their cash flow, credit performance, and viability to borrow or refinance at lower rates, including introducing Hank customers to interested lenders.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93339


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS