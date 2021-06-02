Hannaford Bros : May contain pieces of plastic

The Hampden Hannaford has issued a single-store recall for certain varieties of salad sold through the deli because the products may contain pieces of plastic. A sign holder in the store's deli case became damaged, and pieces of plastic may have broken off.
Impacted products were sold in Hampden between May 30 and June 2. They are:
-
Red Bliss potato salad
-
General Tso's salad
-
Jalapeno cheddar salad
-
Korean noodle salad
Disclaimer
Hannaford Bros. Co. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 20:50:04 UTC.