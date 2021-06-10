Hannaford Bros : Product is being recalled due to scale label missing pertinent ingredient and allergen information

Product Name: Pepperoni Snack Tray
Size: 9 oz.
Recalled UPC#: 4126875334
Recalled Lot(s)/product: All lots / All codes
Reason for Recall: Product is being recalled due to scale label missing pertinent ingredient and allergen information
Product Location: Deli
Additional Notes: Product was purchased June 7,2021 - June 10, 2021
