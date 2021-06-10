Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hannaford Bros : Product is being recalled due to scale label missing pertinent ingredient and allergen information

06/10/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Product Name: Pepperoni Snack Tray

Size: 9 oz.

Recalled UPC#: 4126875334

Recalled Lot(s)/product: All lots / All codes

Reason for Recall: Product is being recalled due to scale label missing pertinent ingredient and allergen information

Product Location: Deli

Additional Notes: Product was purchased June 7,2021 - June 10, 2021

Disclaimer

Hannaford Bros. Co. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 17:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:48pMONTEA  : Enactment of the implementation of the optional dividend
PU
01:48pITRON  : Regression, Regression, Regression
PU
01:48pEQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – OCGN
BU
01:47pCrisis-hit EU airlines seek 'more balanced' passenger rights
RE
01:47pHighview Enlasa Developing 50MW/500MWh Liquid Air Energy Storage Facility in the Atacama Region of Chile
BU
01:46pADIDAS  : invests in Finnish sustainable fibre firm Spinnova
RE
01:46pESSILORLUXOTTICA  : Update on the proposed acquisition of GrandVision
PU
01:46pFUCHS PETROLUB SE  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:46pDGAP-DD  : FUCHS PETROLUB SE english
DJ
01:44pFEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF ATLANTA  : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices drop after U.S. lifts sanctions on one Iranian oil official
2Dollar oscillates as market digests U.S. inflation data, ECB
3UK house-buying frenzy builds ahead of tax cut deadline - RICS
4Stocks rally, dollar stable after jump in U.S. CPI data
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : expects chips shortage to ease in Q3

HOT NEWS