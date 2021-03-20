Hannaford Bros : Undeclared allergen (fish)

Hannaford is recalling select lots of Taste of Inspirations Parmesan Wing Sauce because the contents of the bottle do not match the label. The bottles were incorrectly filled with Taste of Inspirations Garlic Parmesan Dressing and have an undeclared allergen, fish. Impacted products include the following information on the bottle:

Lot code 210128 and a Best By Date of Jan. 28, 2022

Lot code 210305 and a Best By Date of March 5, 2022

Customers with fish allergies who purchased the impacted products should not consume them. All customers who purchased impacted product can return the product to a local store for a full refund.