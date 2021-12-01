Hannibal Makes Integration and Engineering Services Available to Entire Customer Base

With More Than $1 Billion in Completed Turnkey Projects, Hannibal is the End-to-End Material Handling Solutions Provider for Today

Hannibal, now a part of Nucor and the largest pallet rack manufacturer in North America, announced today it is offering complete integration and engineering services to the company’s entire customer base. As the global supply chain has revved up recently, requiring warehouse space to expand at a record pace, Hannibal has grown to provide the end-to-end material handling solutions its customers need.

“Over the last several years, Hannibal has been honing its integration services in concert with a select group of clients, building a team that has tackled the largest and most intricate warehouse projects,” said Steve Rogers at Hannibal. “Working in an environment of unprecedented supply chain interruption and scarcity, Hannibal has partnered with the strongest suppliers in the industry, along with the supply assurance of our parent company Nucor – the nation’s largest and most diverse steel manufacturer – to meet demand and deliver projects, completely and on-time.”

Hannibal has completed more than $1 Billion in its end-to-end material handling projects since initiating its turn-key solutions just a few years ago. The company’s integration services provide material handling solutions from concept to completion, including engineering, permitting, design, environmental health and safety (EHS), installation, fire suppression and implementation. Offering integration and engineering services that reach beyond traditional needs to include seismic compliance and severe weather preparation, in conjunction with owning the manufacturing process, will help alleviate supply chain challenges for companies. This expansion underscores the flexibility, depth and commitment of Hannibal as it evolves to support the supply chain.

To stay connected to Hannibal, please visit: http://www.hannibalindustries.com, on Twitter @HannibalRack and on LinkedIn.

About Hannibal

Hannibal, located in Los Angeles and Houston, is the largest pallet rack manufacturer in North America and has completed more than $1 Billion in end-to-end material handling warehouse projects. In 2021, Hannibal was acquired by Nucor, the largest steel producer in the United States. A true innovator, Hannibal was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015. Visit HannibalIndustries.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005759/en/