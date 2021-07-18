Hanoi tightens restrictions as COVID clusters spread in Vietnam

HANOI, July 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's capital Hanoi urged its
citizens to stay at home from Monday and ordered a halt to all
non-essential services due to new clusters of COVID-19
infections in recent days, the authorities said on Sunday.
The city, which had already halted indoor restaurant service
and closed salons as well as gyms, also stopped rail and bus
passenger services to and from provinces in the south which have
seen the biggest increases.
Hanoi has seen only over 400 cases since May, compared with
more than 50,000 across the country, but authorities had already
imposed restrictions on several parts of the city after the
discovery of new outbreaks.
Vietnam has managed to keep coronavirus cases relatively low
due to targeted mass testing and strict contact tracing, border
controls and quarantine measures, but new clusters of infections
in recent weeks have triggered concern among health officials.
"This outbreak is not the same as the previous ones," health
minister Nguyen Thanh Long said at a meeting on COVID-19
prevention on Sunday. "We are preparing and standing ready for
worse and worst scenarios."
Strict restrictions were earlier introduced in southern
areas of the country where three-quarters of the recent
infections were detected.
The country's civil aviation authority on Sunday ordered
domestic airlines to suspend flights to and from southern parts
until at least Aug. 1.
Long said the health ministry had sent 2,000 ventilators and
tens of thousands of its most highly-qualified health workers to
the south. Hard-hit areas would also be prioritised for around
seven million rapid COVID test kits due to arrive Vietnam next
week.
Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record of 5,926
infections, raising its total cases to 53,830.
The Southeast Asia country also registered an extra 29
deaths from July 4-17, raising its total death toll due to
COVID-19 to 254. Those deaths had initially not been reported
due to technical errors, the health ministry said.
