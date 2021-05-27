Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hanover Bancorp Announces Completion of Acquisition of Savoy Bank

05/27/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINEOLA, N.Y., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover”) announced today that its previously announced acquisition of Savoy Bank (“Savoy”) of New York, NY was completed on May 26, 2021. As of April 30, 2021, the combined entity, on a pro forma basis, had $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.4 billion in loans and $1.1 billion in deposits. Savoy’s Rockefeller Center, New York main office has become a branch of Hanover Bank.

Michael Puorro, Chairman and CEO of Hanover stated: “We are excited to have Savoy, its employees and customers join the Hanover family. This acquisition strengthens our position in New York City, and allows us to offer a full line of SBA loan products to our customers, while allowing us to offer a full range of commercial and personal loan and deposit products to Savoy’s customers, as well as the convenience of banking at our seven existing locations.”

As part of the transaction Mr. Metin Negrin, Chairman of Savoy, and Ms. Elena Sisti, founder of Savoy, have joined the Boards of Hanover and Hanover Bank. In addition, Mr. McClelland Wilcox, President and CEO of Savoy, has joined Hanover as Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Lending and Chief Revenue Officer.

The purchase price in the transaction was based upon the tangible book values of each of Hanover and Savoy as of April 30, calculated in accordance with the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated August 27, 2020. The final purchase price was $65,506,253, or $6.49 per share of Savoy common stock. Each Savoy shareholder received $3.246 per share in cash and 0.141 shares of Hanover common stock. In addition, Savoy was permitted to declare a special dividend of $0.72 per Savoy common share to each Savoy shareholder of record as of April 30, 2021.

Upon the effectiveness of Hanover’s SEC Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed as part of the transaction, Hanover has become a reporting company under Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will now file Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K with the SEC. These filings will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor and Press Contact:
Brian K. Finneran
President & Chief Financial Officer
(516) 548-8500


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aMinister Logar hosts Serbian Minister Selaković on an official visit
PU
09:35aVGP  : announces appointment of Dana Bordei as Commercial Country Manager for VGP Romania
PU
09:35aCINEDIGM  : Announces Significant Year Over Year Growth in Total Users and Minutes Viewed for the Month of April on the Dove Channel
PU
09:35aUNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : Presentazione Istituzionale – Maggio 2021 (solo versione in inglese)
PU
09:35aVY GLOBAL GROWTH - 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
09:35aHAGENS BERMAN Encourages Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
GL
09:35aMay Psychedelic Capital Investigates Financial Media and Equality in the Boardroom
NE
09:35aPacific Bay Minerals Provides Corporate Update and Announces Plans for the Remainder of 2021
NE
09:34aDustin Brown Joins Slinger Bag Ambassador Team
GL
09:34aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar steadies ahead of inflation data, yuan hits new 3-year high
2MODERNA, INC. : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations but crypto mining's role remains unclear
4China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
5The little engine that could, and the oil giant that couldn't

HOT NEWS