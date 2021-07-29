Log in
Hanover Company Announces Hanover Little Italy Apartments in San Diego Now Leasing

07/29/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston-based developer Hanover Company is excited to announce leasing of its brand-new Hanover Little Italy apartments in San Diego, CA is now open, with resident move-ins expected to begin August 20, 2021. Towering 21 stories above downtown San Diego, the impressive residential high-rise features 270 well-designed studios and one and two-bedroom apartment homes, including penthouses with awe-inspiring views.

With Hanover Little Italy’s unprecedented luxury finishes, retreat-style amenities, and devoted staff dedicated to Making Life Easy™ for residents, in addition to the property’s incredible downtown location, high demand is expected. The upscale apartments with smart home capabilities feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances, spa-inspired bathrooms with large soaking tubs, and other fine finishes. Wood-style flooring, dual-vanity countertops, walk-in showers, frameless kitchen cabinetry, computer desks, and built-in wardrobe cabinets with motion lighting are among several select apartment options.

Outside their doors, residents will enjoy panoramic city views while relaxing on the resort-style pool deck with day beds and comfortable lounge seating, one of many shared amenities of Hanover Little Italy. A resident clubhouse with Smart TV lounge, a 24-hour fitness center with Skill Mill and Echelon spin bikes, and two social courtyards complete with a firepit, grilling stations and dining areas are among other amenities. The pet-friendly luxury apartment property also includes a dedicated dog run and pet spa.

The ground level of the mixed-use residential tower will feature onsite retail options. Hanover Little Italy residents will also appreciate convenient walkable access to an abundance of dining and entertainment options nearby.

As a promotional courtesy, The Hanover Company is currently offering up to 4 weeks free rent with a 13-month lease on select apartments. To learn more and schedule a tour, visit www.hanoverlittleitaly.com.

About Hanover: With more than three decades of experience and over 62,000 units, Hanover Company based in Houston, Texas, is among the most active private real estate companies in the country. As a vertically integrated company, it has expertise in acquisitions, development, and management of high-quality multi-family residential properties nationwide. The organization operates by its mission statement to provide a superior living experience at superior value for residents. For information, visit www.hanoverco.com.

Contact:

Brooke Dollen

Director of Marketing & Property Openings

info@hanoverlittleitaly.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b639b417-e191-44ce-9865-6169b45f8ab0


Primary Logo

Hanover Little Italy

Hanover Little Italy

