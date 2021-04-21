Hans-Peter Siebenhaar appointed SVP Communications at OMV

Beginning on June 1, 2021, Hans-Peter Siebenhaar will take over the responsibility for Communications at OMV as Senior Vice President. He will report directly to Rainer Seele, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board.



Hans-Peter Siebenhaar joins OMV as highly recognized Communications and Media expert especially in the area of energy, industry, technology and economics. Mr. Siebenhaar brings 20+ years experience with 'Handelsblatt' in various roles including correspondent for Austria & Southeastern Europe and analyst for OPEC and energy topics as well as facilitator of the annual conference 'Energy industry in Austria'. Mr. Siebenhaar, who is currently based in Brussels as European correspondent for 'Handelsblatt,' will move to Vienna.



Hans-Peter Siebenhaar studied Political Science, Theatre and Communication Science, Sociology and History at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg (Germany), Kalamazoo (USA) and Madrid (Spain). He promoted in Political Science at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg.



'As OMV continues to evolve and to transform clear and compelling communications with our stakeholders will be key to success. Mr. Siebenhaar brings to the role aside his extensive international media network, deep knowhow how to explain our energy story and OMV's strategic direction to multiple stakeholders internationally,' said Rainer Seele, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV. 'I would also like to thank Andreas Rinofner for the interim lead of Communications and wish him continued success as spokesman for OMV,' Seele added.

OMV Group

OMV produces and markets oil and gas, as well as chemical solutions in a responsible way and develops innovative solutions for a circular economy. With Group sales revenues of EUR 17 bn and a workforce of around 25,000 employees in 2020 (incl. Borealis), OMV is one of Austria's largest listed industrial companies. In Chemicals & Materials, OMV, together with its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and the mechanical recycling of plastics. The company supplies services and products to customers around the globe through Borealis and two important joint ventures: Borouge (with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, based in UAE); and Baystar™ (with Total, based in the US). In Refining & Marketing, OMV operates three refineries in Europe and owns a 15% share in ADNOC Refining and ADNOC Global Trading, with a total processing capacity of more than 500,000 bbl/d. Furthermore, OMV operates about 2,100 filling stations in ten European countries and runs gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany. In 2020, total natural gas sales volumes amounted to around 164 TWh. In Exploration & Production, OMV has a strong base in Central and Eastern Europe as well as a balanced international portfolio, with Middle East & Africa, the North Sea, Russia and Asia-Pacific as core regions. Daily average production was 463,000 boe/d in 2020 with an emphasis on natural gas. Sustainability is an integral part of OMV's corporate strategy. OMV supports the transition to a lower-carbon economy and has set measurable targets for reducing carbon intensity as well as for the implementation of new energy and petrochemical solutions.