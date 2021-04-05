Log in
Hanzo Names Paul Suh As Chief Financial Officer

04/05/2021 | 10:00am EDT
New York, NY, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Hanzo, a company known for its pioneering technology in dynamic web content preservation from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites, today announced the appointment of Paul Suh to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Suh is based in New York and is responsible for driving Hanzo’s financial strategy, operational rigor, and overall performance.

“As we set our sights on the next stage of growth, we are making significant investments in organizational structure so that we can efficiently bring to market the innovative best-in-class solutions our product and engineering teams have been delivering,” said Keith Laska, Chief Executive Officer of Hanzo. “Paul brings a strong track record of successfully raising capital and scaling businesses. We believe with Paul’s appointment, we have an exceptional management team in place to accelerate revenue growth, profitability, and market expansion.”

Suh is a seasoned finance and operations executive with expertise in SaaS platforms, fintech, digital media,  gaming, and payments. His well-rounded experience includes leading finance departments, operations, product, marketing, HR, legal and corporate development for rapidly growing startups. 

“I am excited to join Hanzo at this unique time of exponential market opportunity. Post-pandemic, the realities of expanded remote work and the solutions that facilitate them are here to stay. Hanzo’s best-in-class solutions for capturing and preserving collaboration data from applications like Slack and Google Workspace provide enterprises a better way to defensibly manage this content for legal and compliance purposes,” said Suh.  “I look forward to working with the entire Hanzo team to build on the company’s momentum and strong business fundamentals to accelerate growth and deliver value to the marketplace.”


About Paul Suh

Before joining Hanzo, Suh previously served as the CFO of BackOffice.co an artificial intelligence and machine learning fintech start-up and recent graduate of the 500 Startups Accelerator Program.  Prior to that, Paul served as the CFO for coolmath.com, an edutainment casual gaming company owned by private equity sponsor H.I.G. Capital and sold to London-based Sandbox & Co.  Suh also served as CFO/COO of various other companies including Sandow, Optimal, Inc. (sold to Brand Networks), Crispy Gamer, Inc (sold to LiveGamer), and Flexplay Technologies (sold to The Convex Group). He loves building transparent, data-driven cultures in quickly scaling businesses. Suh holds a B.S. in Finance, Operations, and Information Management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.


About Hanzo

Hanzo brings context and a greater understanding of enterprise data to corporate legal and compliance teams by providing in-house control over dynamic and collaborative data sources. This control allows organizations to reduce billions of dollars in risk, litigation, and compliance costs and elevate their corporate legal and regulatory compliance responses. Hanzo’s software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serves large corporations worldwide.  Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

Attachment 


Sarena Regazzoni
Hanzo
503-407-4208
sarena@hanzo.co

© GlobeNewswire 2021
