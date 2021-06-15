Log in
Haoma Mining NL : Shareholder Update, June 15, 2021

06/15/2021 | 04:52am EDT
Haoma Mining NL

June 15, 2021

Haoma Mining Shareholder Update

To all shareholders,

This shareholder report updates Haoma's:

It includes updated information on Haoma's Rare Earths and Other Elements including Strategic Minerals measured in Spear Hill Tailing Sands, see Figures 1-6 below.

Figure 1: Location map of Haoma Mining Pilbara mining tenements.

A.B.N 12 008 676 177

Registered Office & Head Office : Tonic House, 386 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, Vic., 3000.

GPO Box 2282, Melbourne, Vic., 3001.

Email: haoma@roymorgan.com

Telephone: +61 (3) 9629 6888

Website: www.haoma.com.au

Extraction of Rare Earths and Other elements from Spear Hill Tailing Sands

In Haoma's 2020 Annual Report shareholders were advised Rare Earths and Other Elements assay results from Spear Hill Tailing Sands samples, conducted by ALS (Australian Laboratory Services), See Table 1 below. (Also reported were XRF readings of the samples conducted at Haoma's Laboratory at Bamboo Creek.)

Samples from Spear Hill Tailing Tailing Sands (See Figures 4 to 6 below) were obtained by drilling approximately 12 meter holes to base rock. There are approximately 2 million tonnes of Spear Hill Tailing Sands which were deposited in the 1970s by Endeavour Resources Ltd after recovering tin and tantalum.

Figure 2:Haoma's Marble Bar-Normay-MtWebber-Spear Hill tenement groups showing E45/5834 (under application) and E45/5835 (under application).

2

Figure 3:Haoma's Spear Hill Tenement Group C145/2016 comprising M45/1286 (under application), E45/4586, E45/4587, E45/5834 (under application) and E45/5835 (under application), adjoining Mt Webber M45/4586.

Figure 4: Spear Hill Stockpiles A&B sample locations (July 2019) with Spear Hill M45/1286 (under application) Tailing Sands sample locations (October 2020) shown inside blue mining lease boundary.

3

Figure 5: Spear Hill M45/1286 (under application) Tailing Sands sample locations (May 2020).

Figure 6:Spear Hill Pegmatite sample locations (July 2019).

4

Mineralogical and Metallurgical assessment of Spear Hill Tailing Sands Rare Earths and Other Elements

Consultants MinAssist Pty Ltd with Prof Peter Scales (University Melbourne) has now completed mineralogical and metallurgical assessment of Rare Earths and Other Elements contained in Spear Hill Tailings Sands - See Table 1 below.

Table 1:Elements in 50kg Spear Hill sample

Sample

Unit

Feed mass

Elements

4,973g

SiO2

wt %

75.50

Al2O3

wt %

12.35

Fe2O3

wt %

2.01

CaO

wt %

1.26

MgO

wt %

0.34

Na2O

wt %

2.94

K2O

wt %

3.45

S

wt %

0.01

In addition valuable Rare Earths and Other Elements were measured - Rubidium (Rb) 221ppm, Cesium (Cs) 5.68ppm, Lutetium (Lu) 0.95ppm. See Table 2 and Appendix 1 below.

Table 2:Rare Earths and Other Elements in 50kg sample of Spear Hill Tailing Sands.

Sample Rare Earth and Other

Grades

Elements

(ppm)

Cerium

Ce

39.10

Dysprosium

Dy

2.99

Erbium

Er

3.24

Europium

Eu

0.48

Gadolinium

Gd

1.71

Holmium

Ho

0.78

Lanthanum

La

11.90

Lutetium

Lu

0.95

Praseodymium

Pr

2.57

Neodymium

Nd

9.60

Samarium

Sm

1.95

Scandium

Sc

3.00

Terbium

Tb

0.40

Thulium

Tm

0.66

Ytterbium

Yb

5.48

Yttrium

Y

27.40

Cesium

Cs

5.68

Rubidium

Rb

221

Thorium

Th

8.69

Uranium

U

2.07

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Haoma Mining NL published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 08:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
