Haoma Mining NL : Shareholder Update, June 15, 2021

It includes updated information on Haoma's Rare Earths and Other Elements including Strategic Minerals measured in Spear Hill Tailing Sands, see Figures 1-6 below.

Extraction of Rare Earths and Other elements from Spear Hill Tailing Sands

In Haoma's 2020 Annual Report shareholders were advised Rare Earths and Other Elements assay results from Spear Hill Tailing Sands samples, conducted by ALS (Australian Laboratory Services), See Table 1 below. (Also reported were XRF readings of the samples conducted at Haoma's Laboratory at Bamboo Creek.)

Samples from Spear Hill Tailing Tailing Sands (See Figures 4 to 6 below) were obtained by drilling approximately 12 meter holes to base rock. There are approximately 2 million tonnes of Spear Hill Tailing Sands which were deposited in the 1970s by Endeavour Resources Ltd after recovering tin and tantalum.

Figure 2:Haoma's Marble Bar-Normay-MtWebber-Spear Hill tenement groups showing E45/5834 (under application) and E45/5835 (under application).

