Haoma Mining NL : Shareholder Update, June 15, 2021

Haoma Mining NL
June 15, 2021
Haoma Mining Shareholder Update
To all shareholders,
This shareholder report updates Haoma's:
It includes updated information on Haoma's Rare Earths and Other Elements including Strategic Minerals measured in Spear Hill Tailing Sands, see Figures 1-6 below.
Figure 1: Location map of Haoma Mining Pilbara mining tenements.
|
|
A.B.N 12 008 676 177
|
|
Registered Office & Head Office : Tonic House, 386 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, Vic., 3000.
|
GPO Box 2282, Melbourne, Vic., 3001.
|
Email: haoma@roymorgan.com
|
Telephone: +61 (3) 9629 6888
|
Website: www.haoma.com.au
Extraction of Rare Earths and Other elements from Spear Hill Tailing Sands
In Haoma's 2020 Annual Report shareholders were advised Rare Earths and Other Elements assay results from Spear Hill Tailing Sands samples, conducted by ALS (Australian Laboratory Services), See Table 1 below. (Also reported were XRF readings of the samples conducted at Haoma's Laboratory at Bamboo Creek.)
Samples from Spear Hill Tailing Tailing Sands (See Figures 4 to 6 below) were obtained by drilling approximately 12 meter holes to base rock. There are approximately 2 million tonnes of Spear Hill Tailing Sands which were deposited in the 1970s by Endeavour Resources Ltd after recovering tin and tantalum.
Figure 2:Haoma's Marble Bar-Normay-MtWebber-Spear Hill tenement groups showing E45/5834 (under application) and E45/5835 (under application).
2
Figure 3:Haoma's Spear Hill Tenement Group C145/2016 comprising M45/1286 (under application), E45/4586, E45/4587, E45/5834 (under application) and E45/5835 (under application), adjoining Mt Webber M45/4586.
Figure 4: Spear Hill Stockpiles A&B sample locations (July 2019) with Spear Hill M45/1286 (under application) Tailing Sands sample locations (October 2020) shown inside blue mining lease boundary.
3
Figure 5: Spear Hill M45/1286 (under application) Tailing Sands sample locations (May 2020).
Figure 6:Spear Hill Pegmatite sample locations (July 2019).
4
Mineralogical and Metallurgical assessment of Spear Hill Tailing Sands Rare Earths and Other Elements
Consultants MinAssist Pty Ltd with Prof Peter Scales (University Melbourne) has now completed mineralogical and metallurgical assessment of Rare Earths and Other Elements contained in Spear Hill Tailings Sands - See Table 1 below.
Table 1:Elements in 50kg Spear Hill sample
|
Sample
|
Unit
|
Feed mass
|
Elements
|
4,973g
|
|
SiO2
|
wt %
|
75.50
|
Al2O3
|
wt %
|
12.35
|
Fe2O3
|
wt %
|
2.01
|
CaO
|
wt %
|
1.26
|
MgO
|
wt %
|
0.34
|
Na2O
|
wt %
|
2.94
|
K2O
|
wt %
|
3.45
|
S
|
wt %
|
0.01
In addition valuable Rare Earths and Other Elements were measured - Rubidium (Rb) 221ppm, Cesium (Cs) 5.68ppm, Lutetium (Lu) 0.95ppm. See Table 2 and Appendix 1 below.
Table 2:Rare Earths and Other Elements in 50kg sample of Spear Hill Tailing Sands.
|
|
|
Sample Rare Earth and Other
|
Grades
|
|
|
|
|
Elements
|
|
|
|
(ppm)
|
|
Cerium
|
|
Ce
|
39.10
|
|
|
Dysprosium
|
Dy
|
2.99
|
|
|
Erbium
|
|
Er
|
3.24
|
|
|
Europium
|
|
Eu
|
0.48
|
|
|
Gadolinium
|
Gd
|
1.71
|
|
|
Holmium
|
Ho
|
0.78
|
|
|
Lanthanum
|
|
La
|
11.90
|
|
|
Lutetium
|
|
|
|
Lu
|
|
|
0.95
|
|
|
Praseodymium
|
|
Pr
|
2.57
|
|
|
Neodymium
|
Nd
|
9.60
|
|
|
Samarium
|
Sm
|
1.95
|
|
|
Scandium
|
|
Sc
|
3.00
|
|
|
Terbium
|
|
Tb
|
0.40
|
|
|
Thulium
|
Tm
|
0.66
|
|
|
Ytterbium
|
Yb
|
5.48
|
|
|
Yttrium
|
|
Y
|
27.40
|
|
|
Cesium
|
|
|
|
Cs
|
|
|
5.68
|
|
|
Rubidium
|
|
|
Rb
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
Thorium
|
|
Th
|
8.69
|
|
|
Uranium
|
|
U
|
2.07
|
5
