Haoma Mining and Calidus Resources form new Pilbara lithium exploration venture

Haoma Mining NL

January 18, 2022

To all shareholders,

Haoma Mining and Calidus Resources Limited form new Pilbara

lithium exploration venture

Haoma Mining is pleased to advise shareholders that it has completed a Binding Terms Agreement with ASX listed Calidus Resources Limited (ASX: CAI) to take a 50 per cent interest in a new Pilbara lithium exploration company.

The new company, Pirra Lithium Pty Ltd (Pirra Lithium), is owned equally by Calidus Resources and Haoma Mining.

Pirra Lithium will be assigned tenements and lithium rights across the most prospective lithium ground in the Calidus and Haoma portfolios. The combined tenements and lithium rights cover 1,063km2.

The initial Manager of the Company will be Keras (Pilbara) Gold Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Calidus Resources with overall responsibility to manage and carry out the operations of the Company under the overall direction and management of the Pirra Lithium Board.

The formation of the joint venture with Calidus gives Haoma a low-cost opportunity to partner with an experienced East Pilbara based exploration company to unlock substantial value by exploring what is known to be highly prospective lithium ground in one of the world's best lithium provinces.

Substantial pegmatites have already been mapped on the tenements, several of which are associated with known tin-tantalum fields.

Calidus Managing Director Dave Reeves noted that "Pirra Lithium creates a highly-leveraged exploration opportunity for our shareholders. We can capitalise on this opportunity without it having any impact on our core asset at Warrawoona, where we are on track to pour first gold in the coming quarter."

Transaction Details

Pirra Lithium will be owned 50% by Calidus Resources and 50% by Haoma Mining. Calidus will contribute the first $1m of funding for exploration and manage the exploration using existing infrastructure in the area. At that point, both parties will contribute equally to the funding of the Company. Calidus will also issue $1m in scrip at an issue price equal to the 5-day VWAP to Haoma as compensation for previous exploration. Completion of the transaction is conditional on the parties agreeing to a formal mineral rights sharing agreement to govern the grant of the lithium rights to Pirra Lithium.