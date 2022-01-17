|
Haoma Mining and Calidus Resources form new Pilbara lithium exploration venture
Haoma Mining NL
January 18, 2022
To all shareholders,
Haoma Mining and Calidus Resources Limited form new Pilbara
lithium exploration venture
Haoma Mining is pleased to advise shareholders that it has completed a Binding Terms Agreement with ASX listed Calidus Resources Limited (ASX: CAI) to take a 50 per cent interest in a new Pilbara lithium exploration company.
The new company, Pirra Lithium Pty Ltd (Pirra Lithium), is owned equally by Calidus Resources and Haoma Mining.
Pirra Lithium will be assigned tenements and lithium rights across the most prospective lithium ground in the Calidus and Haoma portfolios. The combined tenements and lithium rights cover 1,063km2.
The initial Manager of the Company will be Keras (Pilbara) Gold Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Calidus Resources with overall responsibility to manage and carry out the operations of the Company under the overall direction and management of the Pirra Lithium Board.
The formation of the joint venture with Calidus gives Haoma a low-cost opportunity to partner with an experienced East Pilbara based exploration company to unlock substantial value by exploring what is known to be highly prospective lithium ground in one of the world's best lithium provinces.
Substantial pegmatites have already been mapped on the tenements, several of which are associated with known tin-tantalum fields.
Calidus Managing Director Dave Reeves noted that "Pirra Lithium creates a highly-leveraged exploration opportunity for our shareholders. We can capitalise on this opportunity without it having any impact on our core asset at Warrawoona, where we are on track to pour first gold in the coming quarter."
Transaction Details
Pirra Lithium will be owned 50% by Calidus Resources and 50% by Haoma Mining. Calidus will contribute the first $1m of funding for exploration and manage the exploration using existing infrastructure in the area. At that point, both parties will contribute equally to the funding of the Company. Calidus will also issue $1m in scrip at an issue price equal to the 5-day VWAP to Haoma as compensation for previous exploration. Completion of the transaction is conditional on the parties agreeing to a formal mineral rights sharing agreement to govern the grant of the lithium rights to Pirra Lithium.
|
|
Location
Pirra Lithium has access to tenements totaling 1,063km2 as shown in Figure 1. The tenements were selected from Calidus' and Haoma's extensive landholdings in the East Pilbara based on lithium prospectivity.
Figure 1 - Tenement holdings and lithium rights of Pirra Lithium on a background of Geological
Survey of WA's (GSWA's) 1:500,000 state geology bedrock and linear structures layers.
Geology
Across the Pilbara Craton, including at Wodgina, Pilgangoora, and Global Lithium's Archer deposit near Marble Bar, lithium is hosted in pegmatites associated with granites of the 2890-2830 Ma Split Rock Supersuite1. Abundant granites of the Split Rock Supersuite are present on tenements on which Pirra Lithium has the lithium rights (refer Figure 1).
There is also a strong spatial coincidence between the location of lithium discoveries with historic tin and tantalum fields; for instance, the Archer lithium deposit and the Moolyella tin field, the Wodgina lithium deposit and the Wodgina tin field, and the Pilgangoora lithium deposit and the Pilgangoora tin deposits.
In the Spear Hill (Pirra) area, tin deposits of the Shaw River tin field2 are associated with granite and pegmatite of the Split Rock Supersuite. In the late 1980s Greenex documented the occurrence of lepidolite in pegmatites3 in the field in their pre-feasibility study of alluvial tin-tantalum deposits for Western Australia Rare Metals Co. Ltd and Greenbushes Ltd.
Proposed Exploration Program
All tenements will initially be ranked for their lithium potential. For the highest priority target areas, field mapping will be carried out immediately to determine the distribution, size, orientation, and mineralogy of the pegmatites. Particular attention will be paid to the nature of any lithium- bearing minerals (e.g., spodumene, lepidolite). A hand-heldlaser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) analyser will be used to confirm the presence and composition of lithium minerals during field mapping. This will enable rapid identification of the highest priority areas for drilling, and for applications for Programs of Work (PoWs) to be submitted to DMIRS and requests for heritage surveys to be submitted without delay.
Representative samples will be sent to a laboratory in Perth to provide more precise and accurate determinations of lithium concentrations. In addition, studies will be carried out to determine the deportment of lithium in the samples.
Tenements to be transferred to Pirra Lithium
Pirra Lithium will hold the following tenements and rights.
Tenement
|
Holder
|
Size (Ha)
|
Renewal
|
Ownership/
|
ID
E46/1421
Keras (Pilbara) Gold
|
16,551.70
Application
100%
Pty Ltd
E45/5747
Keras (Pilbara) Gold
|
3,826.11
15/12/26
|
100%
|
E45/5748
Keras (Pilbara) Gold
|
5,111.83
15/12/26
|
100%
|
E45/4856
Keras (Pilbara) Gold
|
1,594.27
20/5/23
|
100%
|
Lithium Rights to be transferred to Pirra Lithium
Tenement
|
Holder
|
Size (ha)
|
Renewal
|
Ownership/
|
ID
E45/4586
Haoma Mining NL
|
1,889
03/072022
|
100%
|
E45/4587
Haoma Mining NL
|
956
03/072022
|
100%
|
E45/5846
Haoma Mining NL
|
7,962
Application
100%
|
E45/5834
Haoma Mining NL
|
13,705
Application
100%
|
E45/5938
Haoma Mining NL
|
13,751
Application
100%
|
E45/5835
Haoma Mining NL
|
638
Application
100%
|
E45/5944
Haoma Mining NL
|
12,147
Application
100%
|
E45/6054
Haoma Mining NL
|
4,782
Application
100%
|
P45/2974
Haoma Mining NL
|
127.11
22/09/2019
|
100%
|
P45 2975
Haoma Mining NL
|
158.37
22/09/2019
|
100%
|
P45/2973
Haoma Mining NL
|
95.16
22/09/2019
|
100%
|
E45/3381
Keras (Pilbara) Gold
|
7,802.45
16/03/2023
|
100%
|
E45/3615
Keras (Pilbara) Gold
|
1,594.62
22/11/2020
|
100%
|
E45/4236
Keras (Pilbara) Gold
|
956.69
19/10/2024
|
100%
|
E45/4555
Keras (Pilbara) Gold
|
1,915.22
01/03/2022
|
100%
|
E45/4622
Keras (Pilbara) Gold
|
4,216.80
04/05/2022
|
|
|
E45/4857
Keras (Pilbara) Gold
|
1,275.37
20/05/2023
|
|
|
E45/4905
Keras (Pilbara) Gold
|
638.00
29/11/2022
|
|
|
E45/4906
Keras (Pilbara) Gold
|
319.00
29/11/2022
|
|
|
E45/5172
Keras (Pilbara) Gold
|
4,291.17
30/05/2024
|
|
|
Yours sincerely
Gary C. Morgan
Chairman
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement includes certain "forward looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgement as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume any obligation to update forward looking statements.
iSweetapple, M.T. and Collins, P.L.F., 2002, Genetic Framework for the Classification and Distribution of Archean Rare Metal Pegmatites in the North Pilbara Craton, Western Australia: Economic Geology v. 97, 873- 895.
Blockley, J.G., 1980, The Tin Deposits of Western Australia with Special Reference to the Associated Granites: GSWA Mineral Resources Bulletin 12.
Kimber, P. and Bale, D., 1988, Pilbara Tin-Tantalum-Rare Earth Project, 1988 Pre Feasibility Study: DMIRS Statutory Report A24569.i
Disclaimer
Haoma Mining NL published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 19:54:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
