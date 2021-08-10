Happify Health : Adds Experienced Healthcare CIO as Chief Information Officer to Drive Platform Expansion

Happify Health, a global digital therapeutics platform focused on improving mental and physical health, today announced the appointment of Andy Palan as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Palan joins the executive management team with a wealth of experience as a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and CIO in the healthcare space. In his role as CIO, Palan will lead Happify Health’s product development, data strategy and engineering initiatives to help scale the company’s digital therapeutics and care delivery platforms.

“Happify Health is at an inflection point in our growth plan, where we’re starting to deliver personalized digital care at scale,” said Tomer Ben-Kiki, Co-Founder and CEO at Happify Health. “Andy brings significant business strategy, operations and technology experience to our team, which will be valuable as we establish our unified care delivery platform as a core component of the healthcare ecosystem.”

"Throughout my healthcare career, I've been inspired by the role technology can play in engaging patients to improve their physical and mental health," said Palan. "Happify Health's vision for delivering personalized, clinically-valid, and highly engaging digital care that creates meaningful behavior change, is one I strongly believe in. I subscribe to Happify’s vision of combining artificial intelligence (AI), unique content, and game theory into digital therapeutics that heal people. I look forward to working with people who are both inspired and inspiring, and are finding new ways for technology to make a measurable difference in people’s lives."

Before joining Happify Health, Palan served in CTO roles at CVS/Health, Intarcia Therapeutics and AdaptHealth, and was CIO of Accolade. He’s also held software engineering and system architecture roles at Liberty Mutual and Accenture. Palan began his career as a Marine Corps officer, serving 11 years on active duty. He earned an M.S. in Systems Engineering & Information Technology Management from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School.

About Happify Health:

Happify Health is a global software-enabled healthcare platform. We design and deploy software to help improve mental health, physical health and well-being. We are creating a future where better health outcomes can be powered by technology—leading to more personalized care that can improve the everyday lives of more people.

The Happify Health platform offers a full spectrum of science-backed Digital Therapy and Care Journey solutions for customers and individual end-users; including Wellness, AI-based Coaching, Community, as well as Combination and Prescription Digital Therapeutics.

Our patient solutions are disseminated through unified products and services we deploy for the healthcare ecosystem; including enterprises, health plans, health systems, pharma and medical device manufacturers. Our global platform is available in 10 languages, supports more than 10 chronic conditions, and covers more than 20 million lives. For more information, visit www.happifyhealth.com.

