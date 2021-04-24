Happy Mushroom Fires Executive Linked to Attack on U.S. Capitol

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Happy Mushroom, LLC announced today that it has terminated one of its officers, Matthew Greene, effective immediately, after he was arrested and charged with alleged participation in the January 6th events at the U.S. Capitol.



“We are extremely appalled to learn Mr. Greene held beliefs that are so counter to what Happy Mushroom stands for,” said CEO and Creative Director Felix Jorge. “Since its inception, Happy Mushroom has stood for inclusivity, diversity, and respect for our country’s political process and those who safeguard it. We have no tolerance for violence. We should all be coming together as a people to respect humanity.”

Mr. Jorge added, “We are thankful to all of you who know us and our values. We appreciate your continuing support.”

Mr. Greene was fired by the company’s owners. He served as chief technology and operating officer and is no longer associated with the company in any capacity. His duties have been assigned to other team members while the company conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Please direct any further questions to our attorney, Francis Ryu at francis@ryulaw.com.

About Happy Mushroom

Happy Mushroom, which began as a remote studio, has grown to become an all-encompassing Virtual Art Department studio. A place for creatives that empowers them to move between the physical and digital in familiar workflow. Its mission is to inspire creative minds to produce emotionally driven content through innovative technologies and have fun while doing so.

