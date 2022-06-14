Happy the elephant to stay at Bronx Zoo

So says New York state's highest court on Tuesday, which ruled against an animal rights group that said she deserved some of the same rights as humans and should be freed from the Bronx Zoo.

In a 5-2 decision, the Albany-based Court of Appeals said the writ of habeas corpus, which allows people to be released from illegal custody, did not apply to Happy despite claims that the 51-year-old elephant shared many of the same cognitive abilities as humans.

Monica Miller, an attorney for the Nonhuman Rights Project, back in May argued otherwise.

"The scientists are unanimous that elephants aren't just autonomous but they are also cognitively complex and emotionally intelligent, altruistic, highly communicative and of course autonomous....The deprivation of the bodily liberty is being confined and alone and in a one-acre pen. And we think she's also detained in a barn for a lot of the times when it's cold because elephants don't, they're not cold, cold weather species."

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore wrote (quote):

"While no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion...Happy, as a nonhuman animal, does not have a legally cognizable right to be at liberty under New York law."

DiFiore added that granting freedom to Happy would have "an enormous destabilizing impact on modern society" and could generate a "flood" of petitions to free animals, perhaps including pets and service animals.

Tuesday's decision is a defeat for the Nonhuman Rights Project, which began asking New York courts four years ago to release Happy to one of two U.S. elephant sanctuaries.

Two lower courts had previously sided with the zoo, which maintains that Happy is well cared for.