Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Happy the elephant to stay at Bronx Zoo

06/14/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Happy the elephant is not a person after all....

So says New York state's highest court on Tuesday, which ruled against an animal rights group that said she deserved some of the same rights as humans and should be freed from the Bronx Zoo.

In a 5-2 decision, the Albany-based Court of Appeals said the writ of habeas corpus, which allows people to be released from illegal custody, did not apply to Happy despite claims that the 51-year-old elephant shared many of the same cognitive abilities as humans.

Monica Miller, an attorney for the Nonhuman Rights Project, back in May argued otherwise.

"The scientists are unanimous that elephants aren't just autonomous but they are also cognitively complex and emotionally intelligent, altruistic, highly communicative and of course autonomous....The deprivation of the bodily liberty is being confined and alone and in a one-acre pen. And we think she's also detained in a barn for a lot of the times when it's cold because elephants don't, they're not cold, cold weather species."

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore wrote (quote):

"While no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion...Happy, as a nonhuman animal, does not have a legally cognizable right to be at liberty under New York law."

DiFiore added that granting freedom to Happy would have "an enormous destabilizing impact on modern society" and could generate a "flood" of petitions to free animals, perhaps including pets and service animals.

Tuesday's decision is a defeat for the Nonhuman Rights Project, which began asking New York courts four years ago to release Happy to one of two U.S. elephant sanctuaries.

Two lower courts had previously sided with the zoo, which maintains that Happy is well cared for.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:10pECHR issues order to stop UK deportation of one migrant to Rwanda- UK charity
RE
02:10pStock, bonds groggy after rout; eyes peeled on Fed
RE
01:59pBrazil central government posts better than expected 28.6 billion reais surplus in April
RE
01:56pU.S. Senate finance chair to propose 21% surtax on excessive oil firm profits- Bloomberg
RE
01:55pNo limits in ECB's fight against fragmentation -Schnabel
RE
01:47pEcuador to prioritize sustainable mining in new areas -minister
RE
01:42pDiscount chain Colruyt's profit falls as inflation, tough competition take toll
RE
01:37pLibyan oil output collapses after wave of closures
RE
01:36pCanada To Suspend COVID Vaccination Requirement To Board Planes, Trains From June 20 - Minister
RE
01:36pCanada to also suspend mandatory covid vaccination for public se…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French state closely monitoring future of 'strategic asset' Atos -offic..
2DSM : Bernstein takes a positive view
3Day of reckoning for Atos as split-up plan, CEO exit spook investors
4Analyst recommendations: NetApp, Nike, Oracle, Wizz Air, Walmart...
5Billionaire-founder Harold Hamm offers to take Continental private in $..

HOT NEWS