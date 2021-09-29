Log in
HappyNest : Record Growth Validates Laundry Pickup and Delivery Model

09/29/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Growth to 76 U.S. laundromat partners who service nearly 7,000 customers monthly to 13 new hires and office expansion underscore demand surge

HappyNest, the tech-enabled laundry pickup and delivery service, continues to experience a surge in growth in 2021 and is setting records in sales, customer signups, new hires, and partner network size. The company is servicing nearly 7,000 customers monthly and averaging 14,000 pickups through 76 laundromat partners that currently pick up and deliver laundry across 29 states and Washington, D.C. The company hired 13 new employees to meet demand, including a dedicated 11-agent customer service team for 7 days/week customer support.

HappyNest also recently doubled the square footage of its headquarters to accommodate its growing operations. Q3 2021 enjoyed over 5,000 new signups for the HappyNest next-day pickup and delivery laundry service.

“As people’s lives get busier, the demand for pickup and delivery laundry services continues to grow,” said John MacKrell, CEO and founder of HappyNest and former multi-store owner of Lighthouse Laundromats. “At HappyNest, we have developed an effective and supportive pickup and delivery laundry services business model that is not only profitable for laundromat owners but adds significant additional growth during their slow mid-week period.”

Since 2019, HappyNest has been expanding throughout the U.S., working with local, thoroughly vetted, and highly efficient laundromat partners to provide affordable, eco-friendly, and fast pickup and delivery laundry services. The company offers sustainable marketing programs beyond paid search, including branding and content creation, and a versatile and intuitive consumer mobile app for auto-scheduling, payment, and customer requests. HappyNest also provides service area exclusivity to its partners.

Growth in Q3 saw HappyNest launder over 1.2 million pounds and pick up 33,930 laundry bags from customers’ homes. The increase in business momentum comes as HappyNest receives praise from partners and customers on its strong commitment to customer satisfaction. It registered a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 75 this month and a 4.7 rating on LoyaltyLoop. Below are some HappyNest customer quotes:

  • “Fantastic service…. We use it for both our business and personal use.” – Jeff N.
  • “I absolutely love this service. So convenient, and you can't beat the price. Its next-day service makes my life so much easier!” Jaime C.
  • “This service is GREAT! They pick up and deliver exactly as directed, laundry is always clean, and they text you to keep you up-to-date with pickup and drop-off times. No guesswork!”– Peter T.

HappyNest’s focus on building its partner network, investing in dedicated customer support, and helping its partners scale their operations are some of the reasons for growth.

“For those looking to get into laundry pickup and delivery in a big way, I recommend HappyNest,” said Brian Henderson, Founder and CEO of Wash-Dry-Fold POS. “I have not met a single HappyNest partner who regretted going with them, and in fact, they all attribute their HappyNest partnership as the key to their explosive growth.”

To learn why HappyNest is the software of choice for laundromats looking to significantly increase same-store revenue by maximizing turns during slower times, go to: https://www.happynest.com/partner/.

For current availability and pricing in a specific area, enter the zip code here: https://www.happynest.com/pricing.

About HappyNest

HappyNest is a convenient, cost-effective, eco-friendly, and fast pickup and delivery laundry service sweeping the U.S. The company’s mobile app links consumers to reputable area laundromats for on-demand, customizable, next-day service. With the decline in the laundry services market due to the economic slowdown, HappyNest is giving new life to laundromats and their highly efficient washers and dryers that use 40% less energy than household appliances that would otherwise sit idle. Used for both residential and light commercial purposes, HappyNest is a no-brainer for individuals who would rather spend time otherwise and busy employees working in laundry-heavy businesses. Check availability in your area at www.happynest.com or text/call 855-335-9274. Follow on LinkedIn.

All trademarks recognized.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS