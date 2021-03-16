Harbert Discovery Fund Responds to Enzo Biochem, Inc.'s Recent Strategic Announcements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The announced engagement of Korn Ferry to run a CEO search and Cain Brothers (“Cain”) to review strategic options are positive first steps to address Enzo’s weak corporate governance and historical underperformance. We commend the Directors for taking these first steps, but also note that they must be followed by sincere processes led by the Independent Directors of the Enzo Board (“Board”).

We know there are currently interested acquirers. We believe these interested acquirers and others would be willing to pay a significant premium to the current share price. Cain appears to be an acceptable choice, since they recently advised Mercy on the sale of its outreach lab services business to Quest Diagnostics. That coupled with the engagement of former LabCorp Diagnostics CEO Gary Huff, provides Enzo with ties to the most logical strategic acquirers. An outright sale may provide the highest risk-adjusted return for shareholders. Cain should be given the authority to run a full auction process without any limitations on the type of transaction to be considered. Given the presently interested parties, Cain should begin this process immediately. The competitive dynamics that might emerge in a comprehensive sale process could unlock tremendous value for shareholders. The market for corporate assets is extremely robust. The recent performance, which is largely driven by COVID-19 also aligns extremely well with a sales process.

We strongly disagree with the apparent decision to allow Dr. Rabbani to remain as a director and note that the Board is still obligated to provide a rationale for not accepting his resignation. It is critical for Korn Ferry to be able to attract the highest qualified candidate available. Justifiably, candidates of this stature will be very wary of Dr. Rabbani’s reputation and continued influence on the Board. If the Board determines shareholders are likely to realize the highest risk-adjusted return without pursuing an outright sale, then it is in the clear best interests of shareholders, employees, and all stakeholders to accept Dr. Rabbani’s resignation and allow a new CEO to lead the company to reach its full potential.

These announcements alone are insufficient without actions to follow. Failure to follow through on these announcements will be met with continued demand for change. Shareholders will see through an insincere and incomplete sale process, and they will recognize an underqualified CEO. We look forward to seeing the results of Cain and/or Korn Ferry’s efforts in the very near future.

Sincerely,

Harbert Discovery Fund, LP

Harbert Discovery Co-Investment Fund I, LP

Kenan Lucas, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Harbert Discovery Fund GP, LLC and Harbert Discovery Co-Investment Fund I GP, LLC

