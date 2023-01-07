Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

'Hard to see': Santa Cruz cleans up after fierce storm

01/07/2023 | 12:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "It's a lot to take in," King said. "It's really hard to see it kind of in the state that it's in, right? Like, you just think back to all the memories you've had in there and and just kind of looking at it now."

High surf and runoff from heavy rains combined to flood several blocks in Santa Cruz, and heavy waves tore up wooden piers in the adjacent town of Capitola and nearby Seacliff State Beach.

Farther north, pounding waves broke through the rear doors of the historic Point Cabrillo lighthouse in Mendocino County, flooding its ground-floor museum, the Mendocino Voice newspaper reported.

The two-day storm, which ended Thursday (January 5) night, was powered by an immense atmospheric stream of moisture from the tropical Pacific and a sprawling, hurricane-scale, low-pressure system known as a bomb cyclone.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:59pOne dead, 22 injured in accident on Mexico City metro
RE
01:48pShelling booms around Bakhmut's streets in 'Christmas ceasefire'
RE
01:44pUkrainians mark Orthodox Christmas in Europe with a prayer to return home
RE
01:33pHonduras extends, expands state of emergency meant to fight crime
RE
01:13pRussian mercenary boss says wants Ukraine's Bakhmut for its 'underground cities'
RE
12:25p'Hard to see': Santa Cruz cleans up after fierce storm
RE
12:23pColonial Pipeline Says Line 3 Remains Shut Down While Repairs Continue At Witt Booster Station Near Danville
RE
12:23pColonial pipeline says crews and contractors are monitoring cond…
RE
12:23pColonial pipeline says product release discovered on tuesday, ja…
RE
12:22pColonial pipeline says line 3 remains shut down while repairs co…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese billionaire Jack Ma spotted in Bangkok - Thai media reports
2Sartorius CEO expects less technological openness with China
3Ant Group says Jack Ma relinquishes control of company
4Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
5U.S. appeals court strikes down ban on bump stocks

HOT NEWS