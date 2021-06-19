Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout

* Raisi's lead unassailable with 90% of votes counted
DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge
under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, secured a
landslide victory on Saturday in Iran's presidential election
after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships
and political restrictions.
With some 90% of the 28.6 million ballots counted, Raisi's
tally was 17.8 million, interior ministry official Jamal Orfi
said, giving him an unassailable lead.
Turnout in Friday's four-man race was a record low of around
48%.
Appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the
high-profile job of judiciary chief in 2019, Raisi was placed
under U.S. sanctions a few months later over human rights
violations.
Those included the role that human rights group say Raisi
played in the executions of thousands of political prisoners in
the 1988 and in the violent suppression of unrest in 2009.
Iran has never acknowledged the mass executions, and Raisi
himself has never publicly addressed allegations about his role.
Seen by analysts and insiders as representing the security
establishment at its most fearsome, Raisi had been widely tipped
to win the contest, thanks to Khamenei's endorsement.
Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard
said Raisi's election win was "a grim reminder that impunity
reigns supreme in Iran".
"We continue to call for Ebrahim Raisi to be investigated for
his involvement in past and ongoing crimes under international
law, including by states that exercise universal jurisdiction,"
she said in a statement.
Outgoing pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani visited Raisi
at his office to congratulate him, and Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif said he would lead Iran well.
"We will stand by and cooperate fully with the
president-elect for the next 45 days, when the new government
takes charge," state media quoted Rouhani as saying.
NUCLEAR TALKS
Raisi's election comes at a critical time.
Iran and six major powers are in talks to revive their 2015
nuclear deal. Then U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the
deal in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions that have
squeezed Iran's oil income.
With Iran's ruling clerics aware their political fortunes
rely on tackling worsening economic hardships, Raisi's win will
not disrupt Iran's effort to revive the pact and break free of
tough U.S. oil and financial sanctions.
Khamenei, not the president, has the last say on all issue
of state such as Iran's foreign and nuclear policies.
"We will make every effort in the new government to solve
the problem of people’s livelihoods," Raisi said, according to
state media.
Seeking to win over voters preoccupied by bread-and-butter
issues, Raisi has promised to create millions of jobs and tackle
inflation, without offering a detailed political or economic
programme.
LACK OF CHOICE
Hoping to boost their legitimacy, the country's clerical
rulers had urged people to turn out and vote on Friday, but
simmering anger over economic hardships and curbs on freedoms
kept many Iranians at home.
Hundreds of dissidents, at home and abroad, had called for a
boycott. However, Khamenei said the turnout displayed the
clerical establishment's popularity.
Another deterrent for many pro-reform voters was a lack of
choice, after a hardline election body barred heavyweight
moderates and conservatives from standing.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Friday:
"Iranians were denied their right to choose their own leaders in
a free and fair electoral process" - a likely reference to the
disqualification of candidates.
Many pro-reform Iranians fear Raisi's presidency could usher
in more repression.
"I am scared. I don't want to go back to jail again. I am
certain that any kind of dissent will not be tolerated," said
Hamidreza, who declined to give his full name. He was jailed for
participating in unrest in 2019 that broke out over fuel price
hikes and quickly turned political.
Analysts say the election win could increase Raisi's chances
of succeeding Khamenei, who himself served two terms as
president before becoming supreme leader in 1989.
