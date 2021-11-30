Hardware AI Security Company Axiado Corporation Closed Oversubscribed Series B at $25M

Axiado welcomes Dennis Anthony H. Uy as a new board member. Company progress attracts key partnerships with Cisco, Cloudflare, AMI and Converge ICT.

Axiado Corporation, a Silicon Valley-based, AI-driven hardware security company has announced the closing of an oversubscribed Series B funding at $25 million, following robust product development with strategic partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005429/en/

Axiado's new board member Dennis Anthony H. Uy is the CEO and Founder of Converge ICT Solutions Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

The round was led by a private investor and business tycoon Dennis Anthony H. Uy and Series A investor Orbit Venture Partners, and supplemented by a group of individual investors, including Dave Welch, Founder of Infinera, and Dick Kramlich, Chairman Emeritus of New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and General Partner of Green Bay Ventures.

“Axiado’s Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU™) is a new category of processors dedicated for security, and a novel, silicon-based approach to manage critical boot- and run-time security across the entire connected infrastructure. This Series B funding reflects the support from our investors and customers, and it provides Axiado with the runway to launch the TCU™ in the market to address the growing problem of ransomware and cyberattacks,” said Dave Welch Axiado’s Chairman of the Board.

Axiado Corporation also announced today the appointment of Dennis Anthony H. Uy to its Board of Directors. Uy is the Founder and CEO of Converge ICT Solutions based in the Philippines. His vision on building strong technology foundations for nationwide infrastructures and his strategic investments in leading-edge innovation have led to the successful introduction of new technologies in the Philippines, including full-fiber optic networks, fiber-to-the-building solutions, and minimally-invasive micro-trenching installations.

“Axiado’s TCU™ is a key part of the strong technological foundation that will make data centers in Philippines safer and more resilient as we build gateways from the United States to an interconnected Asia,” says Uy.

Axiado’s Chief Executive Officer Gopi Sirineni says that Series B funding marks also the success of company’s other strategic partnerships. “These partnerships are crucial in helping us to refine the product and to achieve a dynamic product-market fit in the cloud-first markets.”

"Axiado's attention to the control and management plane highlights the critical role it plays in a comprehensive cybersecurity architecture," says Dattatri Mattur, Head of Hardware Engineering of Cisco’s Cloud and Computing Group.

Derek Chamorro, Security Architect at Cloudflare elaborates, ”The cybersecurity industry needs an attestation solution that is server vendor-agnostic and works across the entire cloud infrastructure that is dispersed to multiple locations. Axiado is addressing both of these points."

"As a foundational technology and software security solutions provider who has worked closely with silicon companies in this space, we look forward to enabling the features Axiado is bringing to the market," Sanjoy Maity, Chief Executive Officer at AMI concludes.

About Axiado

Axiado Corporation is a security processor company redefining hardware root of trust with hardware-based security technologies, including per-system AI. Its solution with Secure Vault™ boot system and Secure AI™ engine solution eliminates breaches at the perimeter of existing cloud infrastructures and networks. Company was founded in San José, California, in 2017.

Discover more at https://axiado.com and follow us on Twitter @AxiadoCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005429/en/