Harley-Davidson restarting motorcycle production on June 6 - WSJ

06/03/2022 | 01:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Harley-Davidson is seen on a motorcycle at a dealership in Queens, New York City

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc will resume its motorcycle production on June 6 after a previously announced two-week halt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing a company spokesperson.

The report adds the suspension would have lasted 19 days, longer than the original projection of two weeks during which assembly and shipments would have been shut down.

Shares of Harley fell about 2.2% to $35.34.

The iconic motorbike maker last month said it would stop assembling and shipping motorcycles except for its electric models due to a problem with parts from a supplier.

Harley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
