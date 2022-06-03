Harley-Davidson restarting motorcycle production on June 6 - WSJ

June 3 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc will resume
its motorcycle production on June 6 after a previously announced
two-week halt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing
a company spokesperson.
The report adds the suspension would have lasted 19 days,
longer than the original projection of two weeks during which
assembly and shipments would have been shut down.
Shares of Harley fell about 2.2% to $35.34.
The iconic motorbike maker last month said it would stop
assembling and shipping motorcycles except for its electric
models due to a problem with parts from a supplier.
Harley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)