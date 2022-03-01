Log in
Harley suspends business, bike shipments to Russia

03/01/2022 | 08:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is seen at a dealership in Queens, New York City

(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc said on Tuesday it had suspended its business and shipments of its bikes to Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine last week.

The attack marked the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two. Many Western firms, including General Motors Co and Germany's Daimler Truck Holding AG, have idled operations in Russia.

Harley did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on the suspension.

Separately, Canadian auto-parts maker Magna International which houses six manufacturing facilities and roughly 2,500 employees in Russia said its operations were currently running and it would continue to monitor the situation.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG -4.03% 26.12 Delayed Quote.-15.83%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.50% 46.72 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -2.58% 94.17 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -3.92% 67.46 Delayed Quote.3.82%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.62% 105.95 Delayed Quote.11.96%
