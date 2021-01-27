Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Harleysville Financial Corporation : Announces a 3.7% Increase of the Regular Cash Dividend and Earnings for the First Fiscal Quarter 2021

01/27/2021 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the Company’s common stock. This represents an increase of 3.7% or $.01 per share from the previous dividend. The cash dividend will be payable on February 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2021.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $2,102,000 or $.56 per diluted share compared to $1,906,000 or $.50 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brendan J. McGill stated, “Based on the solid financial results of the quarter and our belief that we are positioned for the future, we are pleased that we are able to create additional value for our stockholders by increasing the cash dividend to $.28 per share.

As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic conditions, the well-being of our customers, team members, stockholders and the communities we serve remains at the forefront. We have and will continue to meet our customers needs and support our communities by operating our branches in a safe and socially responsible manner.”

The Company’s assets totaled $873.4 million compared to $784.5 million a year ago, and stockholders’ tangible book value increased to $21.23 per share from $20.51 a year ago.

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:48aHazardous Waste Management Market Research 2021-2025 | Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts | Technavio
BU
11:48aLedyard Reports Record Earnings For 2020
BU
11:48aPHARMACY TIMES® : Expands Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With the Addition of Yale Cancer Center
BU
11:47aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP Investigates whether Perspecta Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Veritas Capital
PR
11:46aEuropean regulator clears Boeing 737 MAX airliner for return to service
RE
11:46aMAPFRE S A : “We are applying ESG criteria to our entire range of liquid and illiquid funds”
PU
11:46aBALYO : Generates Revenue of 6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year
BU
11:46aAVIVAGEN : IIROC Trading Resumption - VIV
AQ
11:46aAUDIOVALLEY : 2020 Turnover
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar up on COVID-19, frothy market concerns
2EVOTEC SE : GameStop rally quashes hedge funds, brings calls for scrutiny
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
4DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover
5STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. : STMICRO : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ