Harmonisation of Government's email addresses continues – Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment and Ministry of Finance adopt the new gov.fi suffix

Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment Ministry of Finance Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Office of the Chancellor of Justice 20.9.2021 13.47 | Published in English on 20.9.2021 at 13.58 Press release 531/2021

The Government is adopting a single email suffix in stages. Almost all email addresses of the ministries will end in gov.fi by the end of 2021. On 20 September, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment and Ministry of Finance start using the new suffix.

This means that, as a rule, the email addresses of the staff at these ministries will be in the format [email protected] Emails sent to the old email addresses will reach their recipients for the next two years.

The general email addresses of the ministries, such as the addresses of the registries, will change later towards the end of the year. The change will not affect the website addresses of the ministries, but these will remain the same.

The Office of the Chancellor of Justice will also adopt the gov.fi email address on 20 September. The Office's general email addresses will change later.

The majority the ministries have already switched to the gov.fi suffix. This suffix is now in use at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Education and Culture, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of the Environment. The schedule for the adoption of the gov.fi suffix by the Foreign Service will be confirmed later.

The email addresses of staff working in tasks requiring a high level of preparedness and security will adopt the suffix govsec.fi. The Ministry of the Interior will change the email addresses of all its staff members to the format [email protected] on 5 October.

The aim of having a single email suffix is to create an even more unified Government and make it easier for citizens to contact government staff and services. The change is being carried out as part of normal updates to the email system. In connection with the reform, the Government is also making improvements to the security of its email traffic and enhancing its ability to detect potential information security anomalies.

The gov.fi suffix was chosen because it is easily identifiable and the same principle is in use in other countries. Harmonised email addresses will also make it easier for government staff to switch jobs between different ministries.

Inquiries: Janne Kerkelä, Director General, tel. +358 295 160 381, [email protected], Prime Minister's Office, Government Administration Department