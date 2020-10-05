Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Harmonization of standards across Africa is vital to the realization of trade and industrialization potential of the AfCFTA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 03:25am EDT

Addis Ababa, 3 October 2020 (ECA) - The report on 'Identifying Priority Products and Value Chains for Standards Harmonization in Africa' jointly published by the African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC) of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) and the African Union Commission (AUC) was launched during a webinar to launch a series of Pan African Quality Infrastructure (PAQI) publications in support of AfCFTA implementation.

The different publications were launched by H.E Mr. Albert Muchanga, Commissioner of the Department of Trade and Industry of AUC and H.E. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture of AUC, Dr. Celestine O. Okanya, Chairperson of PAQI, and were moderated by the Dr. Hermogene Nsengimana, Secretary General of ARSO and co-moderated by Dr. Oswald S. Chinyamakobvu, Senior Technical advisor of AUC.

Speaking at the webinar, Mr. David Luke, Coordinator of the ATPC, emphasised that the AfCFTA Agreement has the potential to be a game changer for Africa's industrialization but it is now widely understood that the industrialization and trade potential of the AfCFTA will not be realized without adequate quality infrastructure systems including metrology, standardization, accreditation, quality management and conformity assessment.

He further commended the 'significant progress in harmonizing standards at the Regional Economic Community (REC) level', whilst also pointing out that 'gaps remain, and efforts by the RECs have not been sufficiently coordinated at the continental level.'

Ms. Lily Sommer, ATPC Trade Expert, presented the main findings and recommendations of the report, highlighting that AfCFTA offers an opportunity for existing RECs to tap into under-exploited market opportunities in other African countries (outside their current RECs). She noted that the report's analysis identified significant overlap in priority regional value chains (RVCs) for RECs, indicating an entry point to develop competitive between-REC value chains. Common value chains identified across RECs included agro-processing, minerals beneficiation, wood products, irons and steel, cotton and textiles. Ms. Sommer concluded by sharing a list of priority products identified for standards harmonisation based on the analysis, namely, Portland cement, fish, milk, fruits, edible oils, cereals, automobiles and mineral water.

The discussions highlighted the need for the continental standards harmonization process to be underpinned by a) existing WTO TBT and SPS Agreements as sources of best practice, but with adaptations for Africa's development needs; b) continental structures to support the development of African Quality Standards, such as ARSO; c) existing REC standards harmonization catalogues, which already provide harmonized standards across countries within the same REC; d) value chain priorities that are common across RECs, and which offer potential for strong forward and backward linkages. Mr. Luke concluded by announcing ECA's new collaborative project with ARSO to develop outreach materials on the traditional medicines sector. He noted that around 80 percent of the population living in Africa rely on traditional forms of medicine to meet their health care needs, but African traditional medicine suffers from a serious lack of documentation which can lead to incorrect usage. The project is expected to contribute to ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of traditional medicines.

Issued by:

Communications Section
Economic Commission for Africa
PO Box 3001
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia
Tel: +251 11 551 5826
E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 03 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:32aAF GRUPPEN : Performs groundwork for new logistics facility in Eskilstuna
AQ
03:31aINTRUM : to hold a Capital Markets Day Wednesday 18 November 2020
AQ
03:31aSemiconductor Market to reach USD 90.80 billion by 2024, Broadcom Inc. and Infineon Technologies AG emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio
BU
03:30a20201005 - FIT FOR THE START INTO THE FINANCIAL LIFE : BAWAG P.S.K. launches financial quiz for children ​​​​​​​
PU
03:30aFIRMA OPONIARSKA DEBICA S A : Update of information regarding tax audits
PU
03:30aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : The Resignation of Chairman and Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.
PU
03:30aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Granting shareholders the right before 28th Annual Ordinary General Meeting (Year 2021)
PU
03:30aTRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : 2020 Interim Results Presentation
PU
03:28aSPAREBANKEN VEST : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 28 October 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : Singapore's GIC, TPG to Invest $1 Billion in Reliance Retail
2RIO TINTO GROUP : Australia shares jump 2% on jobs stimulus, Trump's health progress
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Morgan Stanley Upgrades to Neutral
4YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : YARA INTERNATIONAL : Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia pro..
5WORLDLINE : Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group