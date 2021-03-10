HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 10 March 2021

PRESS RELEASE

HARMONIZED INDEX OF CONSUMER PRICES: February 2021, annual decrease 1.9%

The evolution of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) of February 2021 (reference year 2015=100.0) is depicted as follows:

The HICP in February 2021 compared with February 2020 decreased by 1.9%. In February 2020, the annual rate of change of the HICP was 0.4% (Tables 1, 2).

The HICP in February 2021 compared with January 2021 increased by 0.2%. In February 2020, the monthly rate of change of the HICP was -0.4% (Table 2).

The average HICP for the twelve - month period from March 2020 to February 2021, compared with the corresponding index for the period March 2019 to February 2020, decreased by 1.7%. The annual rate of change of the average HICP between the twelve - month period March 2019 to February 2020 in comparison to the period March 2018 to February 2019 was 0.5% (Table 2, 3).

Graph 1. Annual rates of change (%) of GR - HICP and Euro area - HICP

4

3 2 1 0 -1 -2 -3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 6 7 6 7 1 2 2018 2019 2020 2021

8 9 10 11 12

1 2 3 4 5

8 9 10 11 12

1 2 3 4 5

8 9 10 11 12

GR - HICP annual rates of change Euro area - HICP annual rates of change Note: The Euro area - HICP data for February 2021 are provisional. Information on methodological issues: Information for data provision: Population, Employment and Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Cost of Living Statistics Division email: data.dissem@statistics.gr Section of Retail Price Indices Acting Head of Section: A. Kourtaki Tel: +30 213 135 2128 Fax: +30 213 135 2724 email: a.kourtaki@statistics.gr

Table 1. HICP, February 2021 (Reference year: 2015=100.0)

Indices 2021 February 2021 2020 2019 2021/2020 2020/2019 225.27 101.65 102.24 102.09 -0.6 0.1 46.46 112.05 111.90 112.10 0.1 -0.2 54.70 74.44 75.00 75.15 -0.7 -0.2 108.69 95.60 97.62 98.63 -2.1 -1.0 36.28 89.98 91.95 92.83 -2.1 -0.9 67.97 100.93 102.07 100.53 -1.1 1.5 150.22 101.28 106.67 103.71 -5.1 2.9 53.53 106.15 107.98 108.58 -1.7 -0.6 38.15 96.53 96.69 97.34 -0.2 -0.7 10. Education 29.87 98.68 98.64 98.11 0.0 0.5 11. Hotels-Cafés-Restaurants 122.02 103.73 105.06 104.42 -1.3 0.6 12. Miscellaneous goods and services 66.82 94.01 95.26 96.17 -1.3 -0.9 Overall index 1000.00 99.39 101.27 100.86 -1.9 0.4

Weights(‰)

Main groups of goods and services

1. Food and non-alcoholic beverages

2. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

3. Clothing and footwear

4. Housing

5. Household equipment

6. Health

7. Transport

8. Communication

9. Recreation and culture

Annual rate of change (%)February

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

Table 2. Monthly evolution and rates of change (%) of HICP (Overall Index)

(Reference year: 2015=100.0)

MonthsIndicesMonthly rate of change

(%)Annual rate of change

(%)Annual average rate of change (%)

2021 99.20 99.39

2020

2019

2021 -1.3 0.2

2020

2019

2021/2020 2020/2019 2021/2020 2020/2019

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

Annual average

101.27

101.63

100.54

-1.3

-1.3

-2.4 -1.9

1.1

100.86

-0.4

0.3

0.4

102.51

102.32

1.2

1.4

0.2

102.39

103.33

-0.1

1.0

-0.9

102.23

102.93

-0.2

-0.4

-0.7

101.56

103.54

-0.7

0.6

-1.9

100.17

102.32

-1.4

-1.2

-2.1

99.45

101.74

-0.7

-0.6

-2.3

100.91

103.30

1.5

1.5

-2.3

101.13

103.23

0.2

-0.1

-2.0

100.31 100.49

102.51 102.95

-0.8 0.2

-0.7 0.4

-2.1 -2.4

101.17

102.46

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

-1.5 -1.7

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.3

0.2

0.0

-0.2

-0.4

-0.6

-0.8

-1.0 -1.3

-1.3

Table 3. Comparison between HICP and CPIHICP (2015=100.0)

1.0

2

100.00

100.09

101.26

4

102.23

102.33

8

101.66

103.08

10

103.59

101.96

12

101.88

101.94

2019 : 1

3

5

100.54

100.86

102.32

103.33

102.93

103.54

7

8

9

102.32

101.74

103.30

103.23

11

12

102.51

102.95

Annual average

102.46

2020 : 1

101.63

2

4

101.27

102.51

102.39

102.23

6

7

101.56

100.17

8

99.45

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.5

0.8

1.0

0.8

0.9

1.1

1.8

1.1

0.6

-

0.5

0.8

1.0

1.1

0.6

0.2

0.4

0.1

0.2

-0.3

0.5

1.1

-1.1

0.4

0.2

-0.9

-0.7

-1.9

-2.1

-2.3

-2.3

-2.0

-2.1

-2.4

--2.4 -1.9

0.9

CPI (2009=100.0)

104.58

104.52

-0.2

0.1

0.9

0.8

106.08

-0.2

0.7

107.05

0.0

0.6

0.7

106.70

0.6

0.7

107.76

1.0

0.6

0.7

105.84

0.9

0.7

105.49

1.0

0.5

0.7

107.61

1.1

0.8

108.44

1.8

0.6

0.8

106.81

1.0

0.8

106.92

0.6

0.6

0.8

106.48

-

0.8

105.04

0.4

0.7

0.8

105.17

0.6

0.9

107.08

0.9

0.8

1.0

108.14

1.0

0.9

106.95

0.2

0.9

0.9

107.46

-0.3

0.8

105.89

0.0

0.7

0.8

105.31

-0.2

0.7

107.53

-0.1

0.5

0.5

107.67

-0.7

0.5

107.05

0.2

0.2

0.5

107.76

0.8

0.5

106.75

-

0.3

0.6

105.94

0.9

0.5

105.41

0.2

0.3

0.5

107.08

0.0

0.3

106.59

-1.4

0.0

0.2

105.73

-1.1

0.0

105.77

-1.6

-0.3

-0.2

103.97

-1.8

-0.4

103.30

-1.9

-0.5

-0.6

105.40

-2.0

-0.8

105.77

-1.8

-0.8

-1.0

104.84

-2.1

-1.3

105.26

-2.3

-1.2

-1.3

105.42

-

-1.5 -1.7

103.86 104.08

-2.0 -1.3

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

1.0

0.7

0.6

0.5

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.7

0.9

0.8

0.6

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.2

-0.1

-0.4

-0.7

-1.0

-1.2

-1.5 -1.6

Graph 2. Annual rates of change (%) of HICP and CPI