Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, February 2021

03/10/2021 | 05:23am EST
HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 10 March 2021

PRESS RELEASE

HARMONIZED INDEX OF CONSUMER PRICES: February 2021, annual decrease 1.9%

The evolution of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) of February 2021 (reference year 2015=100.0) is depicted as follows:

The HICP in February 2021 compared with February 2020 decreased by 1.9%. In February 2020, the annual rate of change of the HICP was 0.4% (Tables 1, 2).

The HICP in February 2021 compared with January 2021 increased by 0.2%. In February 2020, the monthly rate of change of the HICP was -0.4% (Table 2).

The average HICP for the twelve - month period from March 2020 to February 2021, compared with the corresponding index for the period March 2019 to February 2020, decreased by 1.7%. The annual rate of change of the average HICP between the twelve - month period March 2019 to February 2020 in comparison to the period March 2018 to February 2019 was 0.5% (Table 2, 3).

Graph 1. Annual rates of change (%) of GR - HICP and Euro area - HICP

4

3 2 1 0 -1 -2 -3

1 2 3 4 5

6 7

6 7

6 7

1 2

2018

2019

2020

2021

8 9 10 11 12

1 2 3 4 5

8 9 10 11 12

1 2 3 4 5

8 9 10 11 12

GR - HICP annual rates of change

Euro area - HICP annual rates of change

Note: The Euro area - HICP data for February 2021 are provisional.

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Population, Employment and

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Cost of Living Statistics Division

email: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Section of Retail Price Indices

Acting Head of Section: A. Kourtaki

Tel: +30 213 135 2128

Fax: +30 213 135 2724

email: a.kourtaki@statistics.gr

Table 1. HICP, February 2021 (Reference year: 2015=100.0)

Indices

2021

February

2021

2020

2019

2021/2020

2020/2019

225.27

101.65

102.24

102.09

-0.6

0.1

46.46

112.05

111.90

112.10

0.1

-0.2

54.70

74.44

75.00

75.15

-0.7

-0.2

108.69

95.60

97.62

98.63

-2.1

-1.0

36.28

89.98

91.95

92.83

-2.1

-0.9

67.97

100.93

102.07

100.53

-1.1

1.5

150.22

101.28

106.67

103.71

-5.1

2.9

53.53

106.15

107.98

108.58

-1.7

-0.6

38.15

96.53

96.69

97.34

-0.2

-0.7

10. Education

29.87

98.68

98.64

98.11

0.0

0.5

11. Hotels-Cafés-Restaurants

122.02

103.73

105.06

104.42

-1.3

0.6

12. Miscellaneous goods and services

66.82

94.01

95.26

96.17

-1.3

-0.9

Overall index

1000.00

99.39

101.27

100.86

-1.9

0.4

Weights(‰)

Main groups

of goods and services

  • 1. Food and non-alcoholic beverages

  • 2. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

  • 3. Clothing and footwear

  • 4. Housing

  • 5. Household equipment

  • 6. Health

  • 7. Transport

  • 8. Communication

  • 9. Recreation and culture

Annual rate of change (%)February

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

Table 2. Monthly evolution and rates of change (%) of HICP (Overall Index)

(Reference year: 2015=100.0)

MonthsIndicesMonthly rate of change

(%)Annual rate of change

(%)Annual average rate of change

(%)

2021 99.20 99.39

2020

2019

2021 -1.3 0.2

2020

2019

2021/2020 2020/2019 2021/2020 2020/2019

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

Annual average

101.27

101.63

100.54

-1.3

-1.3

-2.4 -1.9

1.1

100.86

-0.4

0.3

0.4

102.51

102.32

1.2

1.4

0.2

102.39

103.33

-0.1

1.0

-0.9

102.23

102.93

-0.2

-0.4

-0.7

101.56

103.54

-0.7

0.6

-1.9

100.17

102.32

-1.4

-1.2

-2.1

99.45

101.74

-0.7

-0.6

-2.3

100.91

103.30

1.5

1.5

-2.3

101.13

103.23

0.2

-0.1

-2.0

100.31 100.49

102.51 102.95

-0.8 0.2

-0.7 0.4

-2.1 -2.4

101.17

102.46

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

-1.5 -1.7

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.3

0.2

0.0

-0.2

-0.4

-0.6

-0.8

-1.0 -1.3

-1.3

Table 3. Comparison between HICP and CPIHICP (2015=100.0)

1.0

2

100.00

100.09

101.26

4

102.23

102.33

8

101.66

103.08

10

103.59

101.96

12

101.88

101.94

2019 :

1

3

5

100.54

100.86

102.32

103.33

102.93

103.54

7

8

9

102.32

101.74

103.30

103.23

11

12

102.51

102.95

Annual average

102.46

2020 :

1

101.63

2

4

101.27

102.51

102.39

102.23

6

7

101.56

100.17

8

99.45

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.5

0.8

1.0

0.8

0.9

1.1

1.8

1.1

0.6

-

0.5

0.8

1.0

1.1

0.6

0.2

0.4

0.1

0.2

-0.3

0.5

1.1

-1.1

0.4

0.2

-0.9

-0.7

-1.9

-2.1

-2.3

-2.3

-2.0

-2.1

-2.4

--2.4 -1.9

0.9

CPI (2009=100.0)

104.58

104.52

-0.2

0.1

0.9

0.8

106.08

-0.2

0.7

107.05

0.0

0.6

0.7

106.70

0.6

0.7

107.76

1.0

0.6

0.7

105.84

0.9

0.7

105.49

1.0

0.5

0.7

107.61

1.1

0.8

108.44

1.8

0.6

0.8

106.81

1.0

0.8

106.92

0.6

0.6

0.8

106.48

-

0.8

105.04

0.4

0.7

0.8

105.17

0.6

0.9

107.08

0.9

0.8

1.0

108.14

1.0

0.9

106.95

0.2

0.9

0.9

107.46

-0.3

0.8

105.89

0.0

0.7

0.8

105.31

-0.2

0.7

107.53

-0.1

0.5

0.5

107.67

-0.7

0.5

107.05

0.2

0.2

0.5

107.76

0.8

0.5

106.75

-

0.3

0.6

105.94

0.9

0.5

105.41

0.2

0.3

0.5

107.08

0.0

0.3

106.59

-1.4

0.0

0.2

105.73

-1.1

0.0

105.77

-1.6

-0.3

-0.2

103.97

-1.8

-0.4

103.30

-1.9

-0.5

-0.6

105.40

-2.0

-0.8

105.77

-1.8

-0.8

-1.0

104.84

-2.1

-1.3

105.26

-2.3

-1.2

-1.3

105.42

-

-1.5 -1.7

103.86 104.08

-2.0 -1.3

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

1.0

0.7

0.6

0.5

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.7

0.9

0.8

0.6

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.2

-0.1

-0.4

-0.7

-1.0

-1.2

-1.5 -1.6

Graph 2. Annual rates of change (%) of HICP and CPI

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 10:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
