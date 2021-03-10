HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 10 March 2021
PRESS RELEASE
HARMONIZED INDEX OF CONSUMER PRICES: February 2021, annual decrease 1.9%
The evolution of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) of February 2021 (reference year 2015=100.0) is depicted as follows:
The HICP in February 2021 compared with February 2020 decreased by 1.9%. In February 2020, the annual rate of change of the HICP was 0.4% (Tables 1, 2).
The HICP in February 2021 compared with January 2021 increased by 0.2%. In February 2020, the monthly rate of change of the HICP was -0.4% (Table 2).
The average HICP for the twelve - month period from March 2020 to February 2021, compared with the corresponding index for the period March 2019 to February 2020, decreased by 1.7%. The annual rate of change of the average HICP between the twelve - month period March 2019 to February 2020 in comparison to the period March 2018 to February 2019 was 0.5% (Table 2, 3).
Graph 1. Annual rates of change (%) of GR - HICP and Euro area - HICP
4
3 2 1 0 -1 -2 -3
1 2 3 4 5
|
6 7
|
6 7
|
6 7
|
1 2
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
8 9 10 11 12
1 2 3 4 5
8 9 10 11 12
1 2 3 4 5
8 9 10 11 12
|
GR - HICP annual rates of change
|
Euro area - HICP annual rates of change
|
Note: The Euro area - HICP data for February 2021 are provisional.
|
Table 1. HICP, February 2021 (Reference year: 2015=100.0)
|
Indices
|
2021
|
February
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2021/2020
|
2020/2019
|
225.27
|
101.65
|
102.24
|
102.09
|
-0.6
|
0.1
|
46.46
|
112.05
|
111.90
|
112.10
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
54.70
|
74.44
|
75.00
|
75.15
|
-0.7
|
-0.2
|
108.69
|
95.60
|
97.62
|
98.63
|
-2.1
|
-1.0
|
36.28
|
89.98
|
91.95
|
92.83
|
-2.1
|
-0.9
|
67.97
|
100.93
|
102.07
|
100.53
|
-1.1
|
1.5
|
150.22
|
101.28
|
106.67
|
103.71
|
-5.1
|
2.9
|
53.53
|
106.15
|
107.98
|
108.58
|
-1.7
|
-0.6
|
38.15
|
96.53
|
96.69
|
97.34
|
-0.2
|
-0.7
|
10. Education
|
29.87
|
98.68
|
98.64
|
98.11
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
11. Hotels-Cafés-Restaurants
|
122.02
|
103.73
|
105.06
|
104.42
|
-1.3
|
0.6
|
12. Miscellaneous goods and services
|
66.82
|
94.01
|
95.26
|
96.17
|
-1.3
|
-0.9
|
Overall index
|
1000.00
|
99.39
|
101.27
|
100.86
|
-1.9
|
0.4
Weights(‰)
Main groups
of goods and services
Annual rate of change (%)February
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.
Table 2. Monthly evolution and rates of change (%) of HICP (Overall Index)
(Reference year: 2015=100.0)
MonthsIndicesMonthly rate of change
(%)Annual average rate of change
(%)
2021 99.20 99.39
2021 -1.3 0.2
2021/2020 2020/2019 2021/2020 2020/2019
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
101.63
100.54
-1.3
-1.3
-2.4 -1.9
1.1
102.51
102.32
1.2
1.4
0.2
102.23
102.93
-0.2
-0.4
-0.7
100.17
102.32
-1.4
-1.2
-2.1
100.91
103.30
1.5
1.5
-2.3
100.31 100.49
102.51 102.95
-0.8 0.2
-0.7 0.4
-2.1 -2.4
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.
-1.5 -1.7
0.6
0.5
0.2
-0.2
-0.6
-1.0 -1.3
Table 3. Comparison between HICP and CPIHICP (2015=100.0)
100.00
101.26
4
102.33
8
103.08
101.96
101.94
3
5
100.86
103.33
103.54
7
8
9
101.74
103.23
102.95
Annual average
101.63
2
4
102.51
102.23
6
7
100.17
8
0.2
0.2
0.8
0.8
1.1
1.1
-
0.8
1.1
0.2
0.1
-0.3
1.1
-1.1
0.2
-0.7
-2.1
-2.3
-2.1
--2.4 -1.9
CPI (2009=100.0)
104.58
-0.2
0.8
106.08
-0.2
0.7
106.70
0.6
0.7
105.84
0.9
0.7
107.61
1.1
0.8
106.81
1.0
0.8
106.48
-
0.8
105.17
0.6
1.0
108.14
1.0
0.9
107.46
-0.3
0.8
105.31
-0.2
0.5
107.67
-0.7
0.5
107.76
0.8
-
0.6
105.94
0.9
0.5
107.08
0.0
0.2
105.73
-1.1
-0.2
103.97
-1.8
-0.6
105.40
-2.0
-1.0
104.84
-2.1
-1.3
105.42
-
-1.5 -1.7
103.86 104.08
-2.0 -1.3
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.
1.0
0.7
0.6
0.5
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.7
0.9
0.8
0.6
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.2
-0.1
-0.4
-0.7
-1.0
-1.2
-1.5 -1.6
Graph 2. Annual rates of change (%) of HICP and CPI
