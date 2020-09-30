Log in
Harmonized monetary survey

09/30/2020 | 04:20am EDT

MONETARY AGGREGATES AND COUNTERPARTS


as of month end, CZK millions
2019/08 2019/09 2019/10 2019/11 2019/12 2020/01 2020/02 2020/03 2020/04 2020/05 2020/06 2020/07 2020/08
Components of M3
(1) M3 (items 1.3, 1.6 and 1.8) 4.771.960,7 4.768.192,4 4.805.635,4 4.832.970,7 4.779.396,0 4.887.819,5 4.956.763,7 5.045.005,6 5.062.697,6 5.105.621,3 5.118.956,2 5.167.125,0 5.203.090,9
(1.1) Currency in circulation 588.483,4 591.501,5 594.629,5 597.817,8 598.914,7 593.264,2 596.459,3 612.538,8 631.874,8 639.404,3 642.221,4 643.010,3 645.561,1
(1.2) Overnight deposits 3.483.729,6 3.471.722,8 3.485.006,0 3.519.917,6 3.531.260,7 3.548.037,0 3.600.928,4 3.718.109,2 3.763.977,3 3.861.601,7 3.924.491,6 3.978.165,5 4.027.283,9
(1.3) M1 (items 1.1 and 1.2) 4.072.213,0 4.063.224,3 4.079.635,5 4.117.735,5 4.130.175,4 4.141.301,1 4.197.387,7 4.330.648,0 4.395.852,0 4.501.006,0 4.566.713,0 4.621.175,8 4.672.845,0
(1.4) Deposits with agreed maturity up to 2 years 374.227,8 383.732,1 404.063,4 408.733,9 346.359,4 411.882,7 401.346,9 390.004,3 347.221,2 289.726,2 248.878,9 237.456,6 222.996,4
(1.5) Deposits redeemable at notice up to 3 months 193.418,7 194.388,7 197.524,5 199.039,1 203.788,5 205.940,1 210.415,8 211.856,1 215.522,5 213.934,7 205.199,0 200.600,2 198.487,1
(1.6) Other short term deposits (items 1.4 and 1.5) 567.646,4 578.120,9 601.588,0 607.773,0 550.147,9 617.822,8 611.762,8 601.860,5 562.743,6 503.660,9 454.077,9 438.056,9 421.483,5
(1.7) M2 (items 1.3 and 1.6) 4.639.859,4 4.641.345,1 4.681.223,4 4.725.508,5 4.680.323,3 4.759.124,0 4.809.150,5 4.932.508,5 4.958.595,7 5.004.666,9 5.020.790,9 5.059.232,7 5.094.328,6
(1.8) Marketable instruments 132.101,3 126.847,2 124.412,0 107.462,2 99.072,8 128.695,6 147.613,2 112.497,1 104.101,9 100.954,4 98.165,3 107.892,3 108.762,3
Counterparts of M3
MFI liabilities
(2) Holdings deposits against central government 343.680,6 363.879,8 300.046,1 296.468,9 354.164,0 310.430,5 249.638,7 393.337,1 661.205,7 678.084,6 682.489,2 651.501,6 641.798,1
(3) Longer-term financial deposits against other residents (items 3.1 to 3.4) 1.064.355,5 1.070.303,8 1.005.859,3 1.018.409,8 984.156,0 985.771,6 999.639,2 1.204.005,1 1.219.488,1 1.187.031,4 1.173.664,4 1.045.334,5 1.060.777,8
(3.1) Deposits with agreed maturity over 2 years 232.873,1 233.261,0 230.772,8 231.328,0 234.358,7 233.950,2 232.408,4 228.438,0 227.057,7 226.575,0 226.585,7 227.032,8 227.160,5
(3.2) Deposits redeemable at notice over 3 months 26.181,8 24.100,6 23.881,2 23.713,1 23.675,7 23.462,1 23.264,0 22.902,0 23.054,1 22.833,9 22.566,3 22.216,3 22.023,3
(3.3) Debt securities issued with maturity over 2 years 117.867,5 122.413,1 120.406,8 110.519,0 106.140,4 106.393,5 105.523,3 107.504,4 98.030,9 97.022,8 89.128,0 86.208,7 83.753,2
(3.4) Capital and reserves 687.433,1 690.529,1 630.798,5 652.849,8 619.981,2 621.965,7 638.443,4 845.160,7 871.345,4 840.599,7 835.384,4 709.876,6 727.840,7
MFI assets
(4) Credit to residents (items 4.1 and 4.2) 3.756.064,8 3.770.972,0 3.766.966,2 3.782.253,9 3.741.382,4 3.784.236,0 3.792.186,1 3.929.894,6 4.110.067,3 4.161.241,5 4.182.207,7 4.185.466,7 4.194.337,5
(4.1) Credit to general government 561.596,5 563.667,9 542.196,4 551.493,0 554.234,1 548.956,1 544.329,7 622.243,7 815.539,0 865.293,2 885.914,6 886.052,4 873.575,9
(4.2) Credit to private secor 3.194.468,2 3.207.304,1 3.224.770,3 3.230.761,4 3.187.148,9 3.235.280,5 3.247.857,0 3.307.651,5 3.294.528,8 3.295.948,8 3.296.297,7 3.299.418,8 3.320.766,1
(4.2.1) of which loans to non-financial corporations 1.144.666,7 1.153.350,9 1.156.743,7 1.158.624,2 1.133.112,7 1.140.474,6 1.136.974,2 1.176.789,3 1.182.279,8 1.177.686,1 1.168.357,1 1.158.742,7 1.168.184,1
(4.2.2) of which loans to households 1.712.804,3 1.721.467,3 1.731.413,1 1.742.027,2 1.750.692,3 1.756.201,9 1.763.662,8 1.770.677,8 1.774.978,3 1.783.817,6 1.796.249,8 1.809.074,7 1.819.167,9
(5) Net foreign assets 2.324.536,6 2.353.381,0 2.260.355,0 2.265.952,4 2.253.944,3 2.295.864,9 2.328.147,9 2.604.979,7 2.718.557,2 2.695.991,4 2.652.659,3 2.538.045,3 2.570.883,6
(6) Other counterparts of M3 (residual) (M3+items 2,3 - items 4,5) 99.395,4 78.023,0 84.219,0 99.642,6 122.388,8 103.920,2 85.707,1 107.472,9 114.766,3 113.503,9 140.238,2 140.444,5 140.441,1
Annual growth rate (%)1)
M1 - Annual growth rates [%] 4,3 4,5 4,8 4,7 4,5 5,5 5,6 8,4 9,3 10,4 12,4 13,8 14,7
M2 - Annual growth rates [%] 7,3 7,9 8,1 7,6 7,1 8,0 7,9 9,9 9,3 8,9 9,5 10,0 9,8
M3 - Annual growth rates [%] 6,6 6,9 7,1 6,5 6,5 8,2 8,3 9,4 8,3 7,8 8,2 9,1 9,0
Credit to private secor - Annual growth rates [%] 4,7 4,2 4,7 4,9 5,3 5,7 5,7 6,0 4,9 4,5 3,9 4,0 4,1

Download in txt format

Note: The last period data are always preliminary.

The time series is available in the ARAD system

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:19:08 UTC
