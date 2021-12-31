Log in
Harmonized monetary survey

12/31/2021 | 04:47am EST
MONETARY AGGREGATES AND COUNTERPARTS

as of month end, CZK millions
2020/11 2020/12 2021/01 2021/02 2021/03 2021/04 2021/05 2021/06 2021/07 2021/08 2021/09 2021/10 2021/11
Components of M3
(1) M3 (items 1.3, 1.6 and 1.8) 5.319.420,9 5.255.244,6 5.408.365,6 5.511.963,9 5.568.149,7 5.580.946,4 5.618.321,8 5.638.227,3 5.660.163,4 5.679.108,9 5.701.553,8 5.716.694,6 5.738.977,6
(1.1) Currency in circulation 661.942,5 668.055,4 671.040,8 675.868,0 680.745,3 685.815,9 688.099,3 692.328,7 690.767,2 689.070,9 693.352,3 695.921,5 693.816,7
(1.2) Overnight deposits 4.167.991,5 4.129.681,0 4.231.500,9 4.313.779,6 4.373.452,2 4.395.136,2 4.442.137,3 4.470.991,2 4.511.253,3 4.522.161,9 4.536.624,2 4.485.050,4 4.455.737,8
(1.3) M1 (items 1.1 and 1.2) 4.829.934,0 4.797.736,5 4.902.541,6 4.989.647,6 5.054.197,5 5.080.952,2 5.130.236,6 5.163.319,8 5.202.020,5 5.211.232,8 5.229.976,5 5.180.971,8 5.149.554,5
(1.4) Deposits with agreed maturity up to 2 years 202.454,6 175.768,9 178.331,3 187.060,1 179.739,2 175.671,4 165.994,2 164.799,1 157.496,3 171.401,6 180.960,4 240.396,1 303.414,3
(1.5) Deposits redeemable at notice up to 3 months 203.179,6 206.233,2 209.606,1 213.690,6 215.419,4 214.850,5 211.260,6 205.348,1 205.004,8 202.858,0 196.702,5 195.762,6 194.867,8
(1.6) Other short term deposits (items 1.4 and 1.5) 405.634,2 382.002,1 387.937,4 400.750,7 395.158,6 390.521,9 377.254,8 370.147,2 362.501,1 374.259,6 377.662,9 436.158,7 498.282,1
(1.7) M2 (items 1.3 and 1.6) 5.235.568,2 5.179.738,6 5.290.479,0 5.390.398,3 5.449.356,1 5.471.474,1 5.507.491,4 5.533.467,0 5.564.521,6 5.585.492,4 5.607.639,4 5.617.130,6 5.647.836,6
(1.8) Marketable instruments 83.852,7 75.506,0 117.886,6 121.565,5 118.793,6 109.472,3 110.830,4 104.760,2 95.641,8 93.616,6 93.914,4 99.564,1 91.141,0
Counterparts of M3
MFI liabilities
(2) Holdings deposits against central government 488.808,4 486.175,9 449.323,2 404.524,2 636.203,8 774.706,4 640.487,5 587.160,1 608.234,9 612.660,2 458.777,4 505.124,8 493.260,3
(3) Longer-term financial deposits against other residents (items 3.1 to 3.4) 1.082.006,6 1.087.073,7 1.072.264,8 1.099.784,2 1.147.034,3 1.101.409,0 1.056.610,3 1.105.508,9 1.115.784,2 1.138.717,6 1.144.820,1 1.193.776,7 1.186.671,9
(3.1) Deposits with agreed maturity over 2 years 224.291,8 229.646,4 229.525,7 227.270,5 222.095,6 224.102,6 224.226,2 224.221,6 224.601,8 226.127,8 226.886,0 227.478,5 227.876,7
(3.2) Deposits redeemable at notice over 3 months 21.727,2 21.729,6 22.328,6 24.148,7 23.653,5 23.341,9 23.206,3 23.078,9 22.956,0 23.175,3 26.662,8 26.502,8 21.065,7
(3.3) Debt securities issued with maturity over 2 years 75.909,1 75.290,0 86.242,3 86.527,5 80.922,8 79.771,6 78.296,0 87.829,4 82.228,2 82.193,1 94.451,9 95.646,7 112.379,8
(3.4) Capital and reserves 760.078,5 760.407,7 734.168,2 761.837,5 820.362,4 774.192,9 730.881,9 770.379,1 785.998,2 807.221,3 796.819,3 844.148,7 825.349,7
MFI assets
(4) Credit to residents (items 4.1 and 4.2) 4.222.786,5 4.155.523,2 4.223.453,2 4.267.639,5 4.464.161,2 4.591.996,0 4.543.964,7 4.489.416,4 4.561.658,6 4.607.870,5 4.551.307,4 4.622.529,7 4.654.631,7
(4.1) Credit to general government 865.218,9 852.829,8 880.679,9 910.771,0 1.089.896,3 1.207.262,9 1.142.026,9 1.069.572,9 1.119.378,5 1.133.239,4 1.025.458,4 1.054.703,8 1.063.914,3
(4.2) Credit to private secor 3.357.572,2 3.302.697,9 3.342.777,8 3.356.873,1 3.374.269,5 3.384.737,7 3.401.942,4 3.419.848,1 3.442.284,6 3.474.635,6 3.525.853,6 3.567.830,4 3.590.722,0
(4.2.1) of which loans to non-financial corporations 1.164.462,4 1.135.209,6 1.139.625,0 1.145.262,5 1.148.386,3 1.153.819,3 1.155.813,0 1.148.257,3 1.156.203,2 1.171.359,5 1.198.799,9 1.218.582,5 1.219.237,9
(4.2.2) of which loans to households 1.853.468,0 1.865.075,2 1.868.587,4 1.878.491,9 1.892.375,7 1.905.439,8 1.922.106,7 1.941.644,4 1.958.391,8 1.977.166,3 1.996.731,6 2.013.810,4 2.032.441,1
(5) Net foreign assets 2.527.316,7 2.505.136,4 2.553.933,9 2.594.763,9 2.763.563,8 2.699.355,4 2.612.769,4 2.686.383,7 2.661.210,1 2.656.557,3 2.599.656,1 2.669.095,3 2.618.116,2
(6) Other counterparts of M3 (residual) (M3+items 2,3 - items 4,5) 140.128,1 167.830,0 152.562,0 153.864,3 123.658,3 165.705,8 158.681,0 155.091,6 161.309,4 166.054,4 154.183,1 123.966,6 146.157,4
Annual growth rate (%)1)
M1 - Annual growth rates [%] 17,1 15,9 18,2 18,7 17,2 16,2 14,6 13,6 12,8 11,7 10,4 8,4 6,8
M2 - Annual growth rates [%] 10,7 10,5 11,0 11,9 10,9 10,9 10,7 10,7 10,2 9,9 8,8 8,2 8,0
M3 - Annual growth rates [%] 10,0 9,8 10,5 11,1 10,8 10,8 10,7 10,6 9,8 9,4 8,3 8,3 8,0
Credit to private secor - Annual growth rates [%] 3,8 3,3 3,0 3,1 2,9 3,7 4,3 4,7 4,9 5,2 6,5 7,2 7,4

Download in txt format

Note: The last period data are always preliminary.



The time series is available in the ARAD system

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 09:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
