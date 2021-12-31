|
Harmonized monetary survey
MONETARY AGGREGATES AND COUNTERPARTS
as of month end, CZK millions
|
|
2020/11
|
2020/12
|
2021/01
|
2021/02
|
2021/03
|
2021/04
|
2021/05
|
2021/06
|
2021/07
|
2021/08
|
2021/09
|
2021/10
|
2021/11
|
Components of M3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) M3 (items 1.3, 1.6 and 1.8)
|
5.319.420,9
|
5.255.244,6
|
5.408.365,6
|
5.511.963,9
|
5.568.149,7
|
5.580.946,4
|
5.618.321,8
|
5.638.227,3
|
5.660.163,4
|
5.679.108,9
|
5.701.553,8
|
5.716.694,6
|
5.738.977,6
|
(1.1) Currency in circulation
|
661.942,5
|
668.055,4
|
671.040,8
|
675.868,0
|
680.745,3
|
685.815,9
|
688.099,3
|
692.328,7
|
690.767,2
|
689.070,9
|
693.352,3
|
695.921,5
|
693.816,7
|
(1.2) Overnight deposits
|
4.167.991,5
|
4.129.681,0
|
4.231.500,9
|
4.313.779,6
|
4.373.452,2
|
4.395.136,2
|
4.442.137,3
|
4.470.991,2
|
4.511.253,3
|
4.522.161,9
|
4.536.624,2
|
4.485.050,4
|
4.455.737,8
|
(1.3) M1 (items 1.1 and 1.2)
|
4.829.934,0
|
4.797.736,5
|
4.902.541,6
|
4.989.647,6
|
5.054.197,5
|
5.080.952,2
|
5.130.236,6
|
5.163.319,8
|
5.202.020,5
|
5.211.232,8
|
5.229.976,5
|
5.180.971,8
|
5.149.554,5
|
(1.4) Deposits with agreed maturity up to 2 years
|
202.454,6
|
175.768,9
|
178.331,3
|
187.060,1
|
179.739,2
|
175.671,4
|
165.994,2
|
164.799,1
|
157.496,3
|
171.401,6
|
180.960,4
|
240.396,1
|
303.414,3
|
(1.5) Deposits redeemable at notice up to 3 months
|
203.179,6
|
206.233,2
|
209.606,1
|
213.690,6
|
215.419,4
|
214.850,5
|
211.260,6
|
205.348,1
|
205.004,8
|
202.858,0
|
196.702,5
|
195.762,6
|
194.867,8
|
(1.6) Other short term deposits (items 1.4 and 1.5)
|
405.634,2
|
382.002,1
|
387.937,4
|
400.750,7
|
395.158,6
|
390.521,9
|
377.254,8
|
370.147,2
|
362.501,1
|
374.259,6
|
377.662,9
|
436.158,7
|
498.282,1
|
(1.7) M2 (items 1.3 and 1.6)
|
5.235.568,2
|
5.179.738,6
|
5.290.479,0
|
5.390.398,3
|
5.449.356,1
|
5.471.474,1
|
5.507.491,4
|
5.533.467,0
|
5.564.521,6
|
5.585.492,4
|
5.607.639,4
|
5.617.130,6
|
5.647.836,6
|
(1.8) Marketable instruments
|
83.852,7
|
75.506,0
|
117.886,6
|
121.565,5
|
118.793,6
|
109.472,3
|
110.830,4
|
104.760,2
|
95.641,8
|
93.616,6
|
93.914,4
|
99.564,1
|
91.141,0
|
Counterparts of M3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MFI liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Holdings deposits against central government
|
488.808,4
|
486.175,9
|
449.323,2
|
404.524,2
|
636.203,8
|
774.706,4
|
640.487,5
|
587.160,1
|
608.234,9
|
612.660,2
|
458.777,4
|
505.124,8
|
493.260,3
|
(3) Longer-term financial deposits against other residents (items 3.1 to 3.4)
|
1.082.006,6
|
1.087.073,7
|
1.072.264,8
|
1.099.784,2
|
1.147.034,3
|
1.101.409,0
|
1.056.610,3
|
1.105.508,9
|
1.115.784,2
|
1.138.717,6
|
1.144.820,1
|
1.193.776,7
|
1.186.671,9
|
(3.1) Deposits with agreed maturity over 2 years
|
224.291,8
|
229.646,4
|
229.525,7
|
227.270,5
|
222.095,6
|
224.102,6
|
224.226,2
|
224.221,6
|
224.601,8
|
226.127,8
|
226.886,0
|
227.478,5
|
227.876,7
|
(3.2) Deposits redeemable at notice over 3 months
|
21.727,2
|
21.729,6
|
22.328,6
|
24.148,7
|
23.653,5
|
23.341,9
|
23.206,3
|
23.078,9
|
22.956,0
|
23.175,3
|
26.662,8
|
26.502,8
|
21.065,7
|
(3.3) Debt securities issued with maturity over 2 years
|
75.909,1
|
75.290,0
|
86.242,3
|
86.527,5
|
80.922,8
|
79.771,6
|
78.296,0
|
87.829,4
|
82.228,2
|
82.193,1
|
94.451,9
|
95.646,7
|
112.379,8
|
(3.4) Capital and reserves
|
760.078,5
|
760.407,7
|
734.168,2
|
761.837,5
|
820.362,4
|
774.192,9
|
730.881,9
|
770.379,1
|
785.998,2
|
807.221,3
|
796.819,3
|
844.148,7
|
825.349,7
|
MFI assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4) Credit to residents (items 4.1 and 4.2)
|
4.222.786,5
|
4.155.523,2
|
4.223.453,2
|
4.267.639,5
|
4.464.161,2
|
4.591.996,0
|
4.543.964,7
|
4.489.416,4
|
4.561.658,6
|
4.607.870,5
|
4.551.307,4
|
4.622.529,7
|
4.654.631,7
|
(4.1) Credit to general government
|
865.218,9
|
852.829,8
|
880.679,9
|
910.771,0
|
1.089.896,3
|
1.207.262,9
|
1.142.026,9
|
1.069.572,9
|
1.119.378,5
|
1.133.239,4
|
1.025.458,4
|
1.054.703,8
|
1.063.914,3
|
(4.2) Credit to private secor
|
3.357.572,2
|
3.302.697,9
|
3.342.777,8
|
3.356.873,1
|
3.374.269,5
|
3.384.737,7
|
3.401.942,4
|
3.419.848,1
|
3.442.284,6
|
3.474.635,6
|
3.525.853,6
|
3.567.830,4
|
3.590.722,0
|
(4.2.1) of which loans to non-financial corporations
|
1.164.462,4
|
1.135.209,6
|
1.139.625,0
|
1.145.262,5
|
1.148.386,3
|
1.153.819,3
|
1.155.813,0
|
1.148.257,3
|
1.156.203,2
|
1.171.359,5
|
1.198.799,9
|
1.218.582,5
|
1.219.237,9
|
(4.2.2) of which loans to households
|
1.853.468,0
|
1.865.075,2
|
1.868.587,4
|
1.878.491,9
|
1.892.375,7
|
1.905.439,8
|
1.922.106,7
|
1.941.644,4
|
1.958.391,8
|
1.977.166,3
|
1.996.731,6
|
2.013.810,4
|
2.032.441,1
|
(5) Net foreign assets
|
2.527.316,7
|
2.505.136,4
|
2.553.933,9
|
2.594.763,9
|
2.763.563,8
|
2.699.355,4
|
2.612.769,4
|
2.686.383,7
|
2.661.210,1
|
2.656.557,3
|
2.599.656,1
|
2.669.095,3
|
2.618.116,2
|
(6) Other counterparts of M3 (residual) (M3+items 2,3 - items 4,5)
|
140.128,1
|
167.830,0
|
152.562,0
|
153.864,3
|
123.658,3
|
165.705,8
|
158.681,0
|
155.091,6
|
161.309,4
|
166.054,4
|
154.183,1
|
123.966,6
|
146.157,4
|
Annual growth rate (%)1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M1 - Annual growth rates [%]
|
17,1
|
15,9
|
18,2
|
18,7
|
17,2
|
16,2
|
14,6
|
13,6
|
12,8
|
11,7
|
10,4
|
8,4
|
6,8
|
M2 - Annual growth rates [%]
|
10,7
|
10,5
|
11,0
|
11,9
|
10,9
|
10,9
|
10,7
|
10,7
|
10,2
|
9,9
|
8,8
|
8,2
|
8,0
|
M3 - Annual growth rates [%]
|
10,0
|
9,8
|
10,5
|
11,1
|
10,8
|
10,8
|
10,7
|
10,6
|
9,8
|
9,4
|
8,3
|
8,3
|
8,0
|
Credit to private secor - Annual growth rates [%]
|
3,8
|
3,3
|
3,0
|
3,1
|
2,9
|
3,7
|
4,3
|
4,7
|
4,9
|
5,2
|
6,5
|
7,2
|
7,4
Note: The last period data are always preliminary.
